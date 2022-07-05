Is it hot enough for you? More than likely it will get a lot hotter in the future because of the direction we are going. No one seems to care if we burn up our planet for our kids and grandkids. Did you know that scientists have been surprised at the speed the glaciers are melting; however, they are not surprised at the heat, storms, fires and flooding issues. Flooding has caused people to move out of their homes on islands; coastal towns and people near streams have to move as well. Also, can you believe that Yellowstone flooded?
I’m curious, have any of you been to a landfill? I would venture to bet no one out there wants one in their backyard. Am I correct? Have you been to the one outside Tallassee? You can see it when you get off the interstate. Eventually, it will have the highest elevation in the area at the rate it is going. Did you know that landfills release methane gas? And, according to Stanford University research, methane is more potent than carbon dioxide. But another gas, carbon dioxide, is something we produce with our vehicles and is helping make the planet hotter.
Now, how can you help? Do you have to go to the store as often as you do? Can you ask a neighbor if you could pick up their groceries while you are out or ask them to ride with you? Could you save water in case of droughts? Do you recycle, reduce or reuse? We are a throw-away society while other countries are doing their part. Is there recycling in your community? Do you use it religiously? Do you bring big items to the special pick- up days? Or, do you throw out trash or let plastic bags fly out windows then letting someone else pick up your mess? So many people do this and some members of our community go out and pick up after these slobs. Then those same slobs probably want a clean lake to swim in and want clean water to drink.
Can we do better than this? Economists want us to buy for progress but then we are destroying our world at the same time. What is the answer? Let’s use our brains and find answers. Solar would help, but power companies need to work with us. Why don’t the power companies and the oil companies find solutions such as buying solar from individuals or not drilling more? Money talks and that is what is destroying our world instead of fixing the problems. Oil companies are making huge profits and charging all of us (not Biden’s fault by the way). Why would they want to stop if they get more money? After all, money is the root of all evil, isn’t it?
I am hoping the young folks in college and high school can figure out solutions before it is too late. My generation has made a mess for them.
Judy Palfrey
Dadeville