I retired in January of this year and recently moved here from Ohio with my fiancée. Reading the opinion letters in the Outlook, I see that there are many that are not happy with decisions of the Alex City officials. That is fine, everyone is entitled to their opinion but not all if any can make a comparison between Alexander City and a city in another state. Here is what I have seen in just a short time.
Alexander City according to the internet is close to 44 square miles with a population of 14,500 give or take a few.
Springfield, Ohio is 26 square miles with a population of over 59,000 with another 136,000 on the outskirts of the city.
People here are upset over the old city building and do not want it torn down. That is understandable as it looks like a fine building that could use some updates. The Springfield officials targeted an old eight story building that took up an entire city block calling it an eyesore. There had been interest in the building to turn it into apartments. The city would have none of that and ordered it unsafe and to be torn down. This building had floors over two feet thick with massive support columns. In all it took the demolition crew more than two years to take it down. The big eyesore is gone and two blocks away are luxury condos being built on vacant land where other eyesores were torn down.
Downtown Alex City as you all know has many small shops and plenty of parking. Downtown Springfield has a couple of places to eat along with a handful of shops that do not stay open long due to the lack of parking. They recently tore down a parking garage not long after they built a new one to draw people downtown where there is next to nothing. Good decision, build more parking and then take away the same amount of parking.
I saw one letter about the roads here needing fixed. In Springfield, they patch pothole patches and rebuild roads that get no traffic. The street in front of our house had more than 50 patches.
The biggest difference I see between life in the north and life in the south is that here,
people are friendly. People smile and talk to you. Store, restaurant and fast-food workers smile and make you feel good about visiting their business. Up north, you get menus, napkins and silverware dropped on the table while the server stands there acting annoyed that you messed up their break or FaceTime posting. Rather than a smile from a stranger, you get a gun pulled on you for breathing the same air they are.
Down here you seldom see trash along the roads. In the north, you could pick up enough trash in one day to fill a truck and then do it again the next day.
I could go on and on, but in the short time we have been here, we both agree that it was the best thing we ever did moving here. There is so much to explore that we will never be bored.
