Once again, I find myself writing to the editor. We have just finished the section of the paper with the tips on cooking turkey from the local elementary schools. This section was very entertaining and creative for the kids. The assignment got them to use their thinking caps to create these stories. It also gave them a chance to write stories.
They may do this in Ohio, but it would never make it in the paper due to the facts that God, Jesus, hunting and politics are in the stories. We see absolutely nothing wrong with this. Back in Ohio, one can never mention God, Jesus or killing a turkey in a school assignment.
The teachers should be applauded for getting their kids motivated to write that assignment.
Another thing that brought us joy was the letter for the kids to fill out and drop off at the firehouse that was with our utility bill. That right there should make everyone proud of our fire department.
We always see things down here that you will never see in Ohio. Just last weekend, we went to the downtown market and then window shopped along the downtown stores. Where we came from, the downtown had an empty 14 story building, a couple of small restaurants and a small bakery. All within walking distance of a new parking garage built to bring people downtown to nothing. You are risking a lot walking those streets up there.
Just this morning at Home Depot, we encountered a Marine veteran. My fiancé thanked him for his service. This led to a long and pleasant conversation from a total stranger. Should the fellow be reading this, you made our day sharing your stories with us and thank you again for your service.
Many things we see make us proud to have moved to this city.
