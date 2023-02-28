Apparently, Tommy doesn’t believe in science from what I read. According to NASA, global climate change is not a future problem, but it is occurring right now. Glaciers are melting, more fires, more frequent storms or intense storms are happening daily.
Flooding in Miami is due to the ocean rising because the glaciers are melting. Hotter water in the oceans is killing corals — the rainforests of the sea — which are needed for numerous things. The list goes on. Fact checking sites such as Snopes or any environmental organization will say the same thing. It is past time to help the Earth, but we have science deniers like Tuberville not helping. America is one of the worst polluters.
Tuberville and others want to blame President Joe Biden for the gas and oil prices — nope. Do your fact checks again. While you are at it, check out the record-breaking profits the five major oil companies earned. They received $375 million dollars per day of your hard-earned money. And no, America is not depending more on foreign oil; we have been energy dependent for the last several years.
Oh, and the Keystone XL Pipeline — now that is quite the story. Since 2012, 22 recorded accidents of leaks which destroyed land and water and Tuberville wants this pipeline. Just one of those 22 leaks was in Kansas, which was a whopping 600,000-gallon leak. And I am sure you realize everything flows downhill because of gravity, right?
Then Tuberville had the audacity to mention the Gulf of Mexico. I guess he doesn’t think people remember the Deepwater Horizon spill that occurred in the Gulf of Mexico. An estimated 3.19 million barrels of oil spilled into the Gulf. Do you remember not being able to walk on the beach and businesses closing? Just check on all the oil leaks from pipelines and you will be shocked.
Tuberville also mentioned the loss of 59,000 jobs, but Biden has already added three million high-paying jobs in the clean energy sector — solar and wind. Why not add those 59,000 to the clean energy job employment line to help the earth clean up the mess we have made? Tuberville wants to wait to see if things happen. Nope, prevention is the key and climate change is here now.
