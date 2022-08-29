Oh, this one is fun. Mr. McCutcheon was so enthusiastic about money from the American Rescue Plan Act and he stated that “your government and your legislature” will use that money to improve roads, bridges, projects, etc. but he failed to mention the money came from a Democrat! Yes, President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress approved this bill…not one Republican!
So, Mr. McCutcheon needs to thank Democrats for helping people while the Republican Conservatives only think about putting money “in their own pockets.” Neither one of Alabama Senators (Shelby or Tuberville) nor any Republican House members from Alabama voted for the people.
And, that is the definition of Conservative vs. Liberals. Money (Conservatives) vs. People (Liberals).
Oh, and guess what? The recently passed Inflation Act is going to help people who need help instead of the rich. The corporations that didn’t pay taxes will have to pay a fair share (15 percent) as well as those making over $400,000. People on Social Security usually don’t make that kind of money.
And I am so glad Medicare will be able to negotiate drug costs. This will help the elderly. I wish it was for all insurance, but money talks.
And, I might add, that the Inflation Act will bring in more money than it spends so the deficit should go down. Another interesting fact; Britain’s inflation rate is 10 percent Argentina’s inflation rate is over 60 percent and Turkey’s is over 75 percent so unless Biden is over the world, he isn’t at fault.
