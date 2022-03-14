“Divisive rhetoric” is inevitable and a part of everyday life in a republic. In fact, as Alexander Hamilton stated in the Federalist Papers, the freer a society, the more likely that factions will emerge.
Debate, disagreement and discourse are a part of a free society, as are factions, but as America moves toward a totalitarian dictatorship, the most distinguishing factor of our society becomes less of a trend, which is objectivity and free thought. When thought becomes a government sanctioned activity, we have lost our capitalist republic and socialism is in full swing. Today’s socialism just seems to be coming from those who, with all vigor, claim to be capitalists, but we know better.
Rather than teaching our children to avoid critical issues, we must teach them to resolve these issues with knowledge and wisdom. The same unscientific and superstitious culture of denial, dismissal and avoidance that has perpetuated racist outcomes in the past remains unaddressed and it is the cowardice that this bill represents that makes educators and lovers of free thought offended and repulsed. If we should teach children anything it should be how to defend themselves intellectually and logically rather than to be blind followers of political idealists.
What's rarely mentioned, in our classrooms as well our pulpits, are the facts concerning our history and the need to resolve its injustices. At issue with any “critical” discussion is the truth and we cannot begin education with a presupposition that racism was not the fundamental aspect of colonial society.
But if this bill passes, evidence for or against the flawed presupposition can never be discussed because teachers will be fired for even bringing up the issue. To be critical is to be historical, factual, qualitative and quantitative rather than emotional, sentimental and sensual. However, it is those who do not want these soul-saving conversations to take place that have something to hide. It is those whose politic is built from divisions and unscientific dogmas such as “race” who will suffer because thinkers on both sides will reject the argument and issues of race will die the death of other illogical and unreasonable ideas. If we begin to silence conversations and make debate a government-controlled activity we have already lost our republic, which theoretically should be built upon free thought.
I resent politicians trying to stifle meaningful and material conversations because it makes certain people uncomfortable or offended. What makes free thinkers uncomfortable is the government sanctioned ban on free thought and scientific analysis. It is a good thing, if kids call into question the errors of the past, and even remember these errors, which can only make them less likely to reoccur. There is an evil empire that does not want the truth told because they have obtained so much from what Ayn Rand called the “unearned.”
House Bill 312 is socialism at its height and it and bills like it are being pushed by those across this nation who claim to be capitalists but are in fact far from it. For those who support this bill and claim that teaching critical thought is socialist, my question to them is: why have you not offered a bill to teach the principles of capitalism unless you are afraid that once it is taught it would become glaringly clear that you are not a capitalist as well?
Dr. Robert O. White II
Dr. White is a pastor, educator, Alabama Legal Focus Group co-founder and Dadeville High School graduate.