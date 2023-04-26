Oftentimes we feel we do a good job at something, but no one else notices. We have that defeated feeling of having done well — all for naught.
Our little town has been inundated with news media for the past two weeks. I am talking about big name reporters and stations from local, national, all the way to international. Dadeville has made the news, but for all the wrong reasons.
I heard people saying, “Let’s hurry home, WSFA comes on the air in a few minutes,” and they were broadcasting live from downtown. Reckon what they found out that we need to know?
Let me pin a rose on Lizi (Arbogast) Gwin, managing editor of The Alexander City Outlook and The Dadeville Record.
Lizi did not have expensive equipped vehicles to set up live; she did not have the camera’s that cost thousands of dollars; she did not always have good lighting; she was not able to muffle the wind sounds from her microphones. She did not have huge broadcast companies to remote her stories. I never witnessed any relief for her efforts. She was basically a one-woman show with a cell phone.
Lizi told what she saw and heard, not what others saw or heard. She spent long hours, so you and I would know we were safe from harm. She told her personal story about the young folks involved and ones she had shared their stories of accomplishment with for many years. She cried. She is part of our community.
Yes, The Record is a small town newspaper, without big time money or equipment but we owe our thanks to Lizi Gwin for bringing the news as accurately and timely as she had the tools available to do so. Thanks Lizi!
