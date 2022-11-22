I cannot believe what I am hearing and reading.  People are not supporting their school systems for their own children.  If you live in a town/city/county, you need and must have a school system.  These systems are guided by a Board of Education, selected by either appointed or elected by these same people.  If you do not like/agree/support, then you have the means to correct this.  And when their dilapidated buildings are falling because of age, then its your responsibility to act and replace!

