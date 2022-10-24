I am pleased to endorse Sheriff Michael Howell for his second term as Sheriff of Coosa County. Michael is a superb leader who I know will always continue to do the right thing, uphold the law and protect all citizens of Coosa County. During Michael Howell’s first term as Sheriff, his office has been very effective in fighting crime. Some of the most notable cases that were solved under his administration were; one cold case missing persons, three cold case murders and he also led a group of investigators to solve three of four murders within 24 hours.
As District Attorney, I am proud to fight crime in the 40th Judicial Circuit and it is always a successful team effort to have leaders like Michael Howell to work with on some of the most intense cases within our area. He is a man of integrity, with a strong work ethic and motivation, which has helped him produce progressively successful results for Coosa County.
In addition to Michael Howell’s leadership, he has a parallel track record with success and advancement spanning nearly two decades with a progressive record of increased responsibilities. He conducts himself in a forthright manner and treats others with respect.
Please join me in supporting to keep Michael Howell, Sheriff of Coosa County.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.