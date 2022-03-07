Once in office as chosen elected leaders, public servants, you must remember that as Democrat or Republican representatives that the dollars, coins, plastic cars etc. have no such value as Democrat or Republican pasted on them.
Yes, you may have your parties' opinions and vote in offices that you serve; however, you are using the "We the People" monies, time, desks and even cameras from news media interviewing or taking snapshots of you are being done because you as public servants are serving in an office that you qualified for and are now representing!
So get over yourself and your selfish ways so that you may remind yourself why the office is available to you! Always recall while you are serving, memories of why you are there and that your representation is to serve and to represent the entire population, now that you are in your position of value as public servants!
Stop the foolishness, get in your place as a public servant and do what is just for the entire population of people that you serve!
When public officials who are truly good servants begin to do justice in office, only then are you truly serving as qualified individuals worthy of the taxpayers', voters' and citizens' monies and decent enough to sit in political-based office to be deemed and called representatives for citizens.
The circus must stop and real servants, whether Democrats or Republicans, must get about the real business of showing integrity, good character, wisdom and honesty so that a just system can be seen throughout the areas, wherever you serve, as a genuine servant leader with quality and the utmost care!
Now, to the citizens, voters and taxpayers:
Let's turn out to vote in the May 2022 election! Whoever we vote for, remember that that person, Democrat or Republican, may not win office. Whoever will win will be our representative, and we need to respect the office as well as those chosen to serve.
We may debate or argue about rules, policies or regulations, but we must stop degrading people who are our elected public servants and they in turn elected into office must do the same. Accountability is very much needed!
Thank you for reading this editorial! Thanks to Tallapoosa Publishers for publishing it! Thanks to all of our elected leaders that we have, and those to be chosen in upcoming elections!
I am on "Team Civil," meaning I will respect those who represent in offices even if I did not vote for them or choose to not vote for certain candidates in May's election!
"To much is given, much is required"
"Despise not small beginnings"
Respectfully!
Evangelist Teresa Harrell Moten
Alexander City