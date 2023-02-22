Dear Editor,
By now, you have read on Facebook by our post or have heard of our search for a new management team to run the Coosa County Animal Shelter.
This is being done solely because mental and physical health concerns on my part due to the pressures of the job. I am so sorry and apologize to all the supporters of this shelter. My apologies also go to those on my team who trusted me and worked so hard for the shelter — my deepest apologies to any embarrassment caused outside of my own.
Along with people’s time, money and donated my items, my heart and compassion for the neglected dogs and cats in Coosa County directed me to fight for this shelter. My team’s intentions were to show a shelter in Coosa County could be a reality, then, at some point, turn that responsibility over to the county.
It was my intention to do this with only volunteers, including myself. Make no mistake — I got everything I asked for in volunteers and funding. What I did not realize was the pressure of running a 24/7, volunteer job with parameters over which there were no control. Animals must be fed, watered and cared for daily and the facility must be sanitized daily; there is no skipping one day and doubling up the next. The shelter’s jobs have physical requirements, making them impossible to cover with only volunteers.
The life of a hired and paid shelter manager is strenuous enough. He or she loses sleep wondering, “Who will they have to hire to replace me if I cannot show up tomorrow?”
But for the volunteer manager the question is, “Will they be able to find someone to manage this shelter if I fail?”
The past two years and four weeks have given answers. To the question, “Do people in Coosa County want to help these animals and will they support an animal shelter?” the answer is a resounding yes. Support has come from inside and outside of the county and has come from businesses, individuals and county and city officials. All of us share compassion for these animals.
But to the question, “Can a shelter be run solely with volunteers?” the answer is a resounding no, absolutely not. There are functions that require daily presence, physical requirements and reliable backup. These requirements necessitate properly paid labor.
Where do we stand? The shelter with the current 501c3 team is in shutdown mode. Effective immediately, animals or donations are not being accepted. The facility will physically remain open until the current population of dogs find another rescue or homes by adoption; I expect this to be towards the end of March. At that time, our 501c3 will be officially dissolved.
It needs to be understood this closure is in no way a reflection on any volunteer, staffer or director associated with the shelter. This closure is solely a failure on my part and mine alone. We all worked hard to make this work due to our love for these animals and love for Coosa County.
In the meantime, the facility is turn key for a shelter. All monies raised to date with exception of the $30,000 American Rescue Plan Act money provided by the county went into the building and assets (approximately $48,000). There are no outstanding debts. Any group wishing to run the shelter need only interview with county officials and work out a lease with the Stewartville Fire Department.
Available monies in the shelter’s checking account totaling approximately $30,000 will be turned over to the county in March and it is my hope the townships of Kellyton, Goodwater and Rockford can be reimbursed $5,000 each at that point.
If the county was to decide to operate a shelter, it would be about a $100,000 commitment annually for operating plus hired staff. It was not and is not my intention to lay that commitment and burden on the county so soon and in such hurried fashion.
The eight mature dogs and the 28 puppies currently at the shelter are being well cared for. Best we can be assured, we will attempt to make sure these animals are adopted to good homes. Perishable assets such as food will be donated to individuals on an as needed basis; just come to the shelter and ask.
We pray God has a plan for this facility in the near future. Although full closure of the facility appears imminent next month, donations and work to date may not be a total loss. The facility would be a very good location for a county-based vet. It would also be a fantastic facility and location for a pet boarding business with grooming setup. God’s work will be done.
What about the abandoned animals of Coosa County? Unfortunately, there will always be negligent people who will have pets and not get them spayed and neutered or will have no heart for animals or respect for fellow humans and dump these pets on our roads. These animals will continue to have to depend on the compassion of the good people of Coosa County as they have in the past to stop: Take them in and give them food, care and perhaps a home. It is so sad.
This was our hope with the shelter: To try relieve some of the pressure in an organized fashion. It was fully supported but not well thought out on my part and my part alone. Again, my apology is insufficient but it is all I can give at this point. No excuses. I am so sorry.”
Dennis Hill is currently the Coosa County Animal Shelter director.