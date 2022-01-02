Woe to those who decree iniquitous decrees, and the writers who keep writing oppression, to turn aside the needy from justice and to rob the poor of my people of their right, that widows may be their spoil and that they make the fatherless their prey!
What will you do on the day of punishment in the storm which will come from afar? To whom will you flee for help, and where will you leave your wealth?
This is Isaiah chapter 10 verses one through three (Revised Standard Edition) from the Holy Bible! As I began reading these verses, Alexander City, Alabama flashed into my mind, and my thoughts flooded with many concerns as to where our citizens, taxpayers and voters are heading with our governing body of elected officials in a township of 14,000 or more people!
Many are very aware of the fact that multiples of businesses have folded and deserted our city, and our township was left with abandoned buildings, disappeared dreams, unkept grounds, overgrown weeds and grass aborting our tax based or other financial backings to help Alexander City, Alabama keep thriving as it once blossomed along with those still productive in our city of 14,000 or more.
However, the facilitations of this city, namely our city council elected officials along with city employees and others, have had some success of working toward revitalization and rebuilding our township hoping to restore the area, bringing entities and finances to aid in the recovery process.
As Alexander City, Alabama opens our doors to area businesses and others from various locations, we must constantly be reminded that citizens, taxpayers and voters already located here in our township are just as important!
Prayerfully, we must never ever get so consumed with racking in finances from taxes from wealthy-based entrepreneurs and corporate enterprises while allowing them to get richer, pocketing enormous amounts of finances, gaining more publicity than Alexander City, Alabama.
When we tear down or refuse to repair areas in neighborhoods and downtown, yet get excited about building new developing areas outside of city limits or on the 280 bypass, Alexander City may soon get into slumps in a new way that might eventually lead to some of the same or similar problems that occurred or perhaps will occur sooner or later.
Citizens of Alexander City, Alabama, please keep focus and remember that our township consists of neighborhoods, local businesses, a hospital, schools, churches, families, organizations and many lifelong residents as well as those who have moved in from other cities and states and made this area home as well!
I am not degrading large conglomerates or people who come into the city, nor Highway 280 ventures that develop and pay taxes or receive other incentives to help our city's financial base! Realistically, if they decide to bail out and move on, our township might experience despair, disarray, deprivation, deception and perhaps destruction down through the years.
Evangelist Teresa Harrell Moten
Alexander City