Surely there is no one on the planet earth who hasn't been bombarded with media coverage of the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills' player, Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field. While Damar's experience is tragic — and I can relate to his suffering since I have been through it as well, the news media's behavior is abhorrent, and outrageous! Coverage in the almost two weeks since has been a spectacle to say the least. The non-stop images of dozens of Bill players and several other teams huddling in prayer on the field for Damar is interesting! Does the word hypocrite come to mind? 

