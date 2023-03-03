For the U.S. veteran, the battles continue-this time here at home!
Here in the "land of freedom and the home of the brave,” we honor and pay homage to our military veterans-and justly so. To not be willing to care for and provide for these honorable Americans would be unthinkable. Currently, we have 16.3 million living veterans.
Yet, so many thousands of veterans are dying alone, unmourned with no one to care. The Veterans Administration calculates currently more than 1,200 veterans die each and every day. All too frequently, homeless veterans die without any family, friends or anyone to be responsible for final arrangements. In 2021, the VA reported 1,752 veterans died without any next of kin or designated place to be interred.
Another mitigating factor in veterans deaths is the staggering suicide rate: 6,271 in 2021. That is more than 17 every day. While Post Traumatic Stress Disorder has always been with us, we witnessed an explosion of cases during the Vietnam Era. As of Feb. 23, there are 6.3 living million Vietnam veterans. Understandably, the sharp increase in diagnosed PTSD and other mental issues leads to alarming hospitalization and death rates.
According to an article by The Washington Post, the Biden Administration has pledged a $270 million funding increase for veteran healthcare that also includes millions for abandoned deceased veterans. While noble in its intent we have yet to see any fruition of this promise.
One would hope we as a free people can find it somewhere in our hearts to take better care of our veterans. When we were called to duty, we took care of you!
