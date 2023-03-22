Dear Editor,
On Saturday a group of volunteers will meet at the Red Hill Community Center (RHCC) to start the day with a delicious home cooked breakfast prepared by Mrs. Paula Castleberry and neighborhood residents. This will kick off an annual community spring cleanup event being held in honor of a great American, Mr. Reuben Thornton.
The cleanup, sponsored by Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) and the Red Hill Community Center, starts with breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by a community wide roadside and Lake Martin shoreline trash removal. Following the cleanup, volunteers will be treated to a specially prepared lunch at noon sponsored and prepared by Kowaliga Mini Mall located on Highway 63.
There will also be music sponsored by Lake Martin Dock Co. featuring Daniel and Derek Jackson at the Mini Mall.
This annual cleanup was started in 2014 when Reuben, a then-LMRA board member, approached me, then-president of LMRA, and suggested a spring cleanup that would be hosted by him and his beloved wife Jackie who owned Dirt Road Gourmet located on Hwy. 229 in the Red Hill community. He and Jackie would prepare both breakfast and lunch for all volunteers and the dumpster could be placed in the parking area.
The event was a huge success, more than 75 volunteers turned out and a roll off dumpster was filled with bags of trash collected from the community roadsides and Lake Martin shoreline. Each year thereafter, the spring event became a tradition. Jackie, a great cook, would go to great lengths to make certain every volunteer was well fed with her delicious casseroles.
Reuben loved his Lord and Savior, his lovely wife Jackie, his family and his community with a passion and – almost with the same passion – hated seeing litter on the roadsides. He would start his day with a trash picker and bag removing trash from the road in front of their business. He was an active participant in every organized cleanup event in the Lake Martin community.
In 2019, during the annual LMRA Renew our Rivers Lake Martin cleanup, Reuben was picking up trash at the popular Kowaliga public boat ramp located on Highway 63 when he became dizzy and unable to bend over. After extensive testing he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
We recently lost Reuben to this dreadful disease. His lovely wife Jackie sold Dirt Road Gourmet and their home on Lake Martin and relocated to her home state of Virginia to be close to family.
Reuben made a mark on the Lake Martin Community and we will remember him each spring by removing unsightly litter from our roadsides.
John Thompson
Lake Martin Resource Association