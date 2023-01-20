On Thursday the 12th of January at about 1:15 p.m. an F-3 tornado ravaged a two-mile-long path of devastation across portions of Alex City’s jurisdiction. This storm had a narrow path but was extremely violent and powerful. Approximately twenty homes were totally destroyed and twice that many were heavily damaged. In less than fifteen minutes the damage was done. The miraculous thing was no one died and only one serious injury. We at the city had prepared and had equipment and personnel ready. With the first calls from the Cedar Creek area first responders and city workers spang into action. Before our people got to the first scene of damage citizens came by the truckloads with chainsaws and tractors and went to work clearing roads and checking for injured or trapped people. This scene was repeated over and over along the track of the storm. I watched the storm progress from the porch of city hall until the first calls started coming in. I went out to help spot the worst areas and check for people injured or trapped. I ended up on River Ridge Road helping clear the road. As I said before, people with chainsaws and tractors were pouring in to help. I was dragging tree tops out of the road and a gentleman came up behind me and asked what he could do. He said he heard people needed help and he came. I wish I could remember this man’s name because he reflected the true spirit of Alexander City. We have been through a lot over the last several years — economic depression, pandemics and storms — and the one trait which always comes to light at times of trouble is the resilience of our citizens. Coming together in times of adversity in Alex City is the norm, not the exception. It makes me proud to say I represent the people of this city.
Not only did private citizens come to help, but local businesses also helped feed our crews who worked long hours in the cold and dark. Not just once, but two weeks in a row. I would like to commend Keith Koon of Koon’s Korner, Mike Lucas of Big Mike’s BBQ and Daniel Yates of Papa John’s Pizza. I needed to feed my crews while in the field and these upstanding businessmen fed my crews and refused payment. A big thank you to these great businessmen.
I would like to thank all the first responders, city staff and private citizens who took part in the recovery efforts. Thank you.
The road to recovery for some will be long but recover we will.
