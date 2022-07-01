I was appalled that your guest columnist, Judy Palfrey, was allowed to write an article about people she doesn't even know and say things she cannot prove.

She called me, along with many, many others, a Radical, who is trying to destroy Democracy, and she doesn't even know me.

Be careful, Judy Palfrey, what you say about people you don't even know. You are not God, so you do not know everything and everyone.

Sherra Claunch

Alexander City, Alabama

