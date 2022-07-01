LETTER: A response to Palfrey Jul 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I was appalled that your guest columnist, Judy Palfrey, was allowed to write an article about people she doesn't even know and say things she cannot prove.She called me, along with many, many others, a Radical, who is trying to destroy Democracy, and she doesn't even know me.Be careful, Judy Palfrey, what you say about people you don't even know. You are not God, so you do not know everything and everyone. Sherra ClaunchAlexander City, Alabama Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Judy Palfrey Radical Politics Journalism Alexander City God Article Alabama Democracy Recommended for you