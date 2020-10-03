Alexander City is our home.
We should support it.
We chose to live, work and play here and we need to take pride in that.
But unfortunately, some of us don’t. Many get caught up in small-town politics and like to complain without trying to make a difference.
Being an active citizen means participating in your local government, being informed of city happenings and doing what you can to make a difference and better our community.
That’s how we all should act.
Part of that means supporting whoever is leading us as mayor.
Curtis “Woody” Baird and incumbent Tommy Spraggins are both vying to run our city as mayor. We don’t yet know what will happen on election night, but I’m certain it’ll be another close race.
Which means there will be thousands of people on either side — which makes lots of “winners” and lots of “losers” — if you happen to look at the election in terms of a battle.
Instead, we should celebrate whichever candidate wins, and thank the one who doesn’t for their willingness to serve.
But unfortunately, some of us won’t. We’ll be bitter our candidate didn’t win and feel like progress has been halted or never had a chance. Keyboard warriors will head into battle on Facebook and point fingers at the easiest target.
Can’t we do better than that?
If the winner is not the person you voted for, I’d suggest you first take a moment to settle down, take some deep breaths and chill out for a while.
Then realize whoever is in the mayor’s chair is the mayor of the entire city. He works for all of us. And, at least with the two candidates in Tuesday’s runoff, I believe both have a strong desire to achieve the exact same overall goal: helping Alexander City prosper. They would go about that goal in different ways to be sure, but their desired outcome is the same.
Then, consider playing an active role in our government by ensuring the newly-elected mayor hears your voice. If you have an idea that could help Alexander City, let our city leaders know it. Real leadership will take that into consideration.
Not happy with the way things are going? Sign up to speak at a city council meeting. Ask for a meeting with the mayor. These options are available to citizens anytime, but we don’t always take advantage of them. We’re about to either have a brand new mayor or one we’ve seen in office for the last 16 months, and we need to make the best of the situation no matter the outcome.
The way the United States presidential debate unfolded earlier this week puts a lot into perspective.
Neither President Donald Trump nor Joe Biden had an impressive performance. Biden called Trump a clown and told him to shut up, and Trump was obnoxious and said some things that he should not have said.
Our presidential candidates ought to be able to control themselves, respect one another and properly debate like statesmen in front of the country that is depending on them to be true leaders.
We needed a serious, educational debate so voters could compare the men and their plans for improving America — not the train wreck broadcast Tuesday night we couldn’t look away from. Just like a train wreck, it was scary and painful to watch.
Working together toward a common good is crucial for any community of people to thrive — a city or a country.
We in Alexander City have an opportunity to work together on Wednesday morning. We should take it.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com