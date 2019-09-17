There was a time when football held no interest for me but I’ve grown to be a fan. What I think is most important is how it develops kids but I don’t think it’s the game that develops them; I think it’s the organized team activity and having something a child can learn to do and get better at.
My father was not a fan of sports. I had no brothers. I went to the occasional football game at my high school, but it was mostly a social thing and not because I had any real interest in the game. My boyfriends in high school were mostly the bookish sort and not sportsmen.
It was probably two to three years after we moved here I realized football is conversational currency in Alabama. When there isn’t anything else to talk about, people talk about football. Even women talk about football. So, I started paying a bit more attention.
At first I followed the scores and at least knew the names of the quarterbacks. I put away my book, watched a few games and began to realize quarterbacks are only part of the game. So I got to know the names of the receivers. Well, you know what happened — I got hooked.
What is different about me, however, is if an Alabama team is playing, I am rooting for them — no matter which team. I’m just as happy when Auburn wins as I am when Alabama wins. And when they play each other, I just hope it will be a good game.
You may want to tell me I must choose, but I’m quite happy as I am. I like both coaches and I think although their styles are very different, they are both good men. They have a huge responsibility, not just fielding a winning team, but guiding these young men to be their best selves wherever life takes them. Because although the players are physically imposing, they are still young men and need guidance, not just on the playing field but making good choices in life.
You know now I am on the edge of my seat every game, yelling advice to the player via the TV and second guessing the referees. I still don’t know everything about the game, its strategies and plays, but I enjoy it. I wouldn’t dream of missing a game and I arrange my schedule around those games.
I notice much is made of the high school football games. There are big rivalries, great turnouts at the games and a lot of press coverage. For the same reasons I think college sports are great, I think high school sports are also important at developing sound young men.
But I am not good at sports. I’m a klutz, and I admit when I was in school I was that kid who knew the agony of being picked last for teams in gym class. Not every child is good at sports. And it is important those children be given a chance to find what they are good at and not be made to feel left out.
I’d like to make a plug for the arts. A friend of mine gives art lessons and I wish you could see how many children just blossom when they find what they are good at. I imagine the same in true in dance class or singing lessons. All kids have a talent and it is an adult’s job to help them find it. I like to write. I was editor of our literary magazine and copy editor of my school’s yearbook. It gave me an identity. Other kids got great satisfaction in the drama club.
Let’s not forget those things are important too, especially to the kids who participate in those things.