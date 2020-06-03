I’ve got a random idea, question, wish and thought for your enjoyment.
An idea: OK, 2020 has been bad. Not just bad, either; I think we could handle bad for six months. But this year has been bad in ways we didn’t know bad could be.
We have seen pandemics, surprise storms, social unrest, impeachment trials, shocking celebrity deaths, canceled sports seasons and murder hornets — and that’s just so far.
So, here’s my idea: Starting today, we are into a whole new year. Let’s call it, “2020B.” It’s not June 2 right now anymore; it’s Jan. 2. Then the remaining six months of the old 2020 will be cut in half and therefore, come Dec. 15, 2020B, we should be back on track to have a normal 2021 and beyond.
It will take a little getting used to since 2020B’s January, February and March will be undoubtedly the hottest ever on record (seeing as they are in the middle of 2020’s former summer), but we have to do something to remove this cursed albatross around our necks, right?
A question: What team would you like to see your squad play the most?
Alabama and Arizona scheduled a home-and-home football series last week. The games won’t be played for 12 years from now, but it does continue the trend college football teams toughen up their future slates.
’Bama now has Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Arizona, Wisconsin and Texas upcoming. Auburn, meanwhile, has Baylor, UCLA, California and Penn State on future schedules.
A wish: Answering my own question above, I wish Alabama would schedule Washington in a home and home series. Not only would it be a cool road trip (I have been to Husky Stadium during the offseason and it is a gorgeous venue), but there is also some old Rose Bowl history involved between these two universities.
I also wish Notre Dame and Auburn would go for the same deal. It’s a shame the Irish and Tigers have never faced one another and a series like that would certainly be a marquee matchup.
A thought: Am I underselling Alabama quarterback Mac Jones?
On the “Locked on Bama” podcast I host with UA internet sensation Jimmy Stein (shameless plug there), I have been quite certain incoming freshman Bryce Young will be the Tide’s starter sooner rather than later. But upon re-watching many of ’Bama’s 2019 contests, Jones looks better and better to me. He had two pick-sixes against Auburn, that’s true, but only one was a truly bad throw.
As much as I like Young’s potential to be a superstar, maybe it’s in Alabama’s best interest to have the more experienced Jones be the man for 2020 and prep Young for the years after.