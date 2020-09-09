What we have now is capitalism out of control. The gap between the rich and the poor is getting larger and larger. Tax cuts for the 1% highest paid so they can make more money is a trickle-down scheme.
Lower paid may have gotten a small raise if they were lucky but they are the ones working in the grocery stores, at the restaurants, cleaning motel/hotels and have lost their jobs unless they are essential workers and then they may get the coronavirus. Many do not have health insurance because they don’t make enough and I doubt any get hazardous pay unless they work in the health industry. And now school teachers are putting their lives on the line as well as the children. And, yes, children do get this virus sometimes leaving long lasting effects to their organs. These are the workers and we need them.
But that isn’t what this column is about so let me get off that topic and define some of the political news. All of this information came from Wikipedia.
Capitalism — is an economic system characterized by private or corporation ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision rather than by state control and by prices, production and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly in a free market. Sounds good, doesn’t it. If people weren’t greedy, it would be great when it is working correctly and the profits are shared, but they aren’t here in America and those with this huge tax cut don’t seem to care.
Communism — a theory advocating elimination of private ownership of property or capital. So we definitely do not have that, but Russia, China and several other locations do. You cannot protest and apparently after this week, you cannot even be a contestant against the dictator (Russia) in charge without being poisoned. Communism is a system or condition real or imagined in which goods are owned commonly rather than privately and are available as needed to each one in a unified group sometimes limited, sometime inclusive and often composed of members living and working together. To stop class wars – but not working in Russia – Putin grabs all he can.
Democracy — a government by the people: rule of the majority; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them indirectly through a system of representation and delegated authority in which the people choose their officials and representatives at periodically held free elections.
Monarchy — this system involves a king or queen. It is an undivided rule or absolute sovereignty by a single person. Monarch is a person who reigns over a major territorial unit (kingdom or empire) for life by the hereditary succession.
Autocrat — a monarch ruling with unlimited authority. A person who rules with undisputed sway in any relationship is an autocrat.
Anarchist — a person who thinks only of themselves and rebels against any authority, established order or rule. By the way, BLM are not anarchists; they are peaceful protesters (93% of all the BLM protesters are peaceful). The people who are destroying the property are anarchists.
Fascism — the movement of a governmental regime embodying their principles. Any program for setting up a centralized autocratic national regime with severely nationalistic policies, exercising regimentation of industry, commerce and finance, rigid censorship, and forcible suppression of opposition.
Socialism — political movements of advocating or aiming at collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and control of the distribution of goods. No private party.
Dictator — a political leader who possesses absolute power. A dictatorship is a state ruled by a dictator or by a small clique. A dictator has a fierce stranglehold on the country, keeping its people in poverty and ignorance.
The United States of America is a combined form of capitalism and socialism. If we didn’t have socialism, we wouldn’t have Social Security, Medicare, school teachers being paid by the state, firefighters, policemen/women, EMT/EMS, FEMA, National Weather Service, roads and bridges, unemployment insurance, drinking water, sewage, military, National Park Service, GI Bill, Food and Drug Safety, NASA, FDIC protection at your bank, Hazardous Waste disposal and cleanup.
Now, do we want a person who will protect our rights to those items above or do we want a dictator? Look at the events going on in this country today. Plan your vote.
Judy Palfrey is a Dadeville resident.