As the community continues to feel the ongoing results of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people affected will continue to rise. Almost daily we are seeing people step up, lend a hand, make donations, feed front line workers or those in need and show random acts of kindness.
Honestly, that’s the purpose of our nonprofits and community services — to be there when they’re needed and provide resources to help people through emergency situations.
While this is wonderful and donations are helpful, eventually supplies will run out. Food banks are being spread thin, money is tight for businesses and the lack of human interaction makes volunteering difficult.
The Outlook reminds you there are still things you can do. Donations are still needed and they can be done over the phone and without ever being in physical contact with another person. Visit www.unitedwaylakemartin.org to find ways to donate; call your local church and ask what is needed; or give away some of those canned goods piling up in your pantry.
The numbers keep rising, which means more people will be in economical and physical crises. As a community, let’s continue to do our part to chip in. Many of us are also affected economically and may not be able to do so. But if you can, even $5 here and there will make a difference.