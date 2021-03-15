At the start I knew very little about what the next year would entail.
Quickly we all heard news of COVID-19. It went from nothing to everything. There was nothing else. It was 24/7.
Here at The Outlook we closely watched.
I had heard the news or rather the panic of many in the public but still wasn’t too shocked — yet.
“Everything is shutting down,” I heard.
“I hope to keep a job,” I thought to myself.
“They’re running out of food,” I heard.
Food, I can eat pretty much anything.
“They’re running out of toilet paper,” I heard.
I failed to follow my instincts of knowing everything will eventually work itself at.
On that fateful day, I think I greeted half of Tallapoosa County at Walmart while turning to the paper products aisle. I saw lots of gray and wire shelves, not the normal packages of toilet paper stacked neatly down the entire aisle.
I thought to myself, “Toilet paper — I only had about a month’s worth left in the closet at home.”
I bought into the madness and panicked. I pushed my cart into the melee. I got three large packages of toilet paper snatching the last one before someone who might have been my grandmother could and quickly retreated.
“Gosh, if toilet paper is in this short supply and if rumors are true of paper mills shutting down, I need to stock up on canned goods in case food processing plants shut down,” I thought.
Green beans, peas and potted meat were next in the buggy.
I scurried home putting things away. Now toilet paper lined the hall going to the bathroom. I built a second throne just outside the door to the first one.
I worked from home.
I parted from routines of showering and dressing for work.
My diet changed. Much like a college freshman, my waistline grew. Instead of the freshman 15, it was the corona 12.
My walks before the pandemic were around the block. My pandemic walks were down the hall to the bucket of peanut M&Ms and bite-size brownies.
Quickly a trail shows itself from the home office to the kitchen.
It’s amazing how quickly you forget your last snack was only 17 minutes ago.
A few days later Tallapoosa County would hear news of its first case of COVID-19. It’s first death would come soon after. The first of many more.
While we could say we didn’t know what the future would look like, Tallapoosa County looked nothing like the memes of Mad Max. Residents of Tallapoosa County showed their true colors. The color of kindness was displayed by people like Julie Blankenship. A few postings on social media and hundreds crowded the parking lot of Russell Medical to let the medical professionals know they were appreciated.
The color of servitude was shown by New Style Church pastor Ivan Harris and the church’s congregation. Time and time again the church has served Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. They have served more meals in a year than can be counted. They have loaded box after box into cars lined up in Goodwater, the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex and more.
There are countless others proving time and time again most of us are caring people willing to help others.
As time went on, we figured things out.
It is just like our mothers told us when we were little — mainly stay away from others and wash our hands. And there was also the wearing of masks.
It worked.
We watched the numbers of cases slow.
We watched schools take our kids back.
Who’s happier? Parents or kids?
I think both. Parents are proud to have their work meetings distraction free. Kids are happy to see someone their own age again.
We have watched our lives begin to settle into a new normal. We are steadily figuring out a new routine — how to hug our grandmothers and not give them the coronavirus thanks to the vaccine.
What will the future look like from here? I don’t know but I know with a little kindness and resolve it will be fine even though I have no clue what the future looks like.
Now it’s a year later.
I’m still eating soup made from canned vegetables purchased that day.
I have yet to eat the potted meat. Some animals in the woods may get a treat.
I still have enough canned beans for green bean casserole.
I have returned to the grocery store and found plenty of food every time purchasing milk, eggs, bread and ice cream.
I have yet to return to the battlefield of the toilet paper aisle but that day is coming as toilet paper no longer lines the hall to the bathroom. I have just started using that last package of toilet paper I had a year ago when COVID-19 sent all of our lives into a spiral.
It is forcing me to have PTSD from that day a year ago, but I know with folks like Blankenship and Harris everywhere the tomorrows to come will be just fine.