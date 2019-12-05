Dear Editor,
I live full time on Lake Martin and I applaud the efforts to annex Wicker Point to Alexander City for the purpose of development.
Hopefully, new homes will attract more full-time residents to our lake. In addition to increasing the tax base, additional residents (especially full-timers) will enhance Alexander City’s ability to bring new businesses that will benefit us all.
It has the potential to bring in new students to our education system.
I only see positives that will come from this development. We’re moving into an exciting future and I hope the population will support it.
Elsie Hickman
Lake Martin