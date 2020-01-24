Dear Editor,
Alexander City should be very concerned about the recent Trump failure to renew the Clean Water act. In fact every citizen in the USA should be concerned. Water is one of our most precious and limited resources. Once polluted it takes decades to undo the damage. Saying that industry will behave responsively is like telling us Iran loves us. Check the history of industry behaving in a socially responsible way if it affects their bottom line. Way way back when I took my one required economics class in college, I was taught about social costs which manufacturers like to pass on to society — air pollution and water pollution. Allowing firms to lessen their social costs improves their bottom line, but at the expense of water, air and wildlife habitat.
As a Lake Martin lover, I am dismayed. As a lover of nature and the beauty of our world, I am sickened at what I see for the future of our beautiful land. I fear we will be paying a big price so businesses can reap a larger profit.
Diana French
Alexander City