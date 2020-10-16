If you watch any long-running TV show, you’ll see most of the protagonists complete a character arch. An initial villain will slowly begin to show heroic traits or a story’s hero will eventually have you guessing if he is really the bad guy after all. That’s what makes the show great and long running.
For the Southeastern Conference, Lane Kiffin is that TV character.
In the beginning of his career, Kiffin seemed like a spoiled child and, at best, the beneficiary of obvious nepotism. The media portrayed him as an offensive genius and James Dean-ish playboy with little regard to the tacit rules all coaches generally abide by. He was portrayed that way with good reason since, well, he was that way.
Of course, Kiffin flopped in the NFL, abandoned Tennessee for his hotter crush of USC and eventually was dumped by the Trojans on an airport tarmac. Does it get anymore cinematic that that?
Then, Nick Saban of all people took a chance on Kiffin by bringing him on board to be Alabama’s offensive coordinator. All of a sudden, Kiffin was in control of a team that featured Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper and laundry list of future NFL stars. It was like giving a chauffeur job to a former NASCAR driver.
After three SEC titles, a Heisman winner, three College Football Playoff appearances and a national championship, the Saban-Kiffin relationship finally wore out and Kiffin was forced to job hunt yet again.
With a couple of years as Florida Atlantic’s coach in the books, Kiffin took over as Ole Miss head man this year and I am beginning to think the dynamic quarterback whisperer is headed on yet another character arch.
These first three weeks as the boss of the Rebels has seen Ole Miss put up huge numbers against Florida, Kentucky and Alabama. Of course, the Rebs are only 1-2 in those contests, but the truth is they are closer and closer to breaking through for a signature win.
Kiffin calls the game without any regard to history. He doesn’t care about old adages of the game.
“Oh, I can’t score on an athletic team full of five stars like the Tide or the Gators? Watch me combine for 83 points against them!”
“You think my teams only know how to pass and don’t care about the run? We just had two players rush for more than 100 each against ’Bama!”
“When teams rush for more than 300 yards on me, they will blow my teams out? Kentucky had 408 yards rushing …. And we won the game!”
Lane Kiffin is nothing if not unconventional.
Meanwhile, his subdued, laissez-fair cockiness that used to turn almost all fans away from his corner, has morphed into a likeable, honest confidence. Kiffin is no longer a villain; he somewhere north of an anti-hero who does his best to take down the show’s main characters.
While Nick Saban remains a predictable, unapproachable perfectionist, Ed Orgeron descends into “one-hit-wonder” status and Gus Malzahn maintains an air of goofiness, the SEC needs the fresh personality of Lane Kiffin… And I can’t believe I am saying that.