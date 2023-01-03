I want to share two messages of inspiration that God gave me during previous Christmases, but they can certainly be applicable all throughout the year. Oftentimes, people experience a bit of post-Christmas blues, and I too, can relate from time to time. Jesus speaks to us in unique ways that are personal to us as individuals, and because I’m such a visual learner, I believe that’s the reason He provides me such insightful messages through images. Hopefully, these inspirations will encourage you like they did me, and I also hope you’ll carry these messages into the New Year after the lights and decorations have been packed away.
Most of you are most likely familiar with the enormous Christmas Tree that Russell Medical Center displays near the highway every December. It’s made from numerous strands of green lights that form a very tall cone shaped tree. It shines so brightly in the darkness, and several years ago I stopped by to take a photo one night. As soon as I stepped inside the hollow tree, a blanket of light surrounded me in the same way that Jesus does. Naturally, I had to lookupto see all the brilliance, and Oh! What a visual reminder it was of all the times Jesus has surrounded me with His Light! As the bright green illumination engulfed me, the following thoughts filled my spirit. “GOD, You are our only hope when we are hopeless, and You are our eternal flame when our souls become lost in the darkness. You are our Lighthouse in this dark world and an ever-present guide for our footsteps. The darker the night, the brighter You shine!”
The other inspiration I want to share happened a year ago. Early Christmas morning, I woke up around daybreak, but instead of jumping out of bed like I normally do, I decided to lie there for a few minutes and thank Jesus for all that He is and for all my blessings. I began singing Happy Birthday to Him, and when I pictured Him blowing out His candles, He whispered these words into my heart. “Don’t letanyoneoranythingever blow out My Flame within you!” Merry CHRISTmas and Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!! Help us Lord, to be strong *keepers of the flame* and share Your Light all year round!
