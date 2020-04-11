Dear Editor,
“Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and lean on Me; for I am meek and lovely in heart; and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and My burden is light.” — Matthew 11:28-30
In today’s society, this world is filled with turmoil, pain, suffering, sorrow and yes, coronavirus, yet the end of the world is not today according to the word of God in the holy Bible.
Fear has a way of gripping people and tends to make them say and do things they naturally wouldn’t do when things are going well.
This is the season where we normally celebrate Jesus Christ’s death, burial and rising up from the tomb to remind us someday He will come back to gather His saints so we may go to our eternal home called heaven.
Now that the world is on hold and Jesus hasn’t returned, we must learn to cope with earthly conditions — yes including fear and pandemic disease spirit.
The scripture above tells us to let go, give burdens, yokes and bondages to the Lord, and that includes sickness, diseases and a pandemic like the coronavirus.
God’s got this and when we learn to yield to God’s kingdom and His righteousness, everything else will be taken care of. We must remember God gives us power, love and sound minds.
This Passover season (Easter celebration) take on the yoke and burden of Christ Jesus and claim victory, healing and allow healing and faith victory to come forth.
“He is not here for He has risen.” So, let’s believe for those who believe in Christ and press on.
God has not forgotten, and He still sees, saves, delivers and heals, yes, even coronavirus and whatever else we need to get free from.
While church doors are closed, please do not shut Christ Jesus out of your hearts, for when the doors open again you may not be able to enter the house of prayer due to disbelief and fear. Repent and believe.
Teresa Harrell Moten
Alexander City