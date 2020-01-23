The table has been set in Miami for Super Bowl LIV with the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers punching their tickets to the big dance in dominant fashion.
Both teams have had to make a ton of personnel changes and move on from good quarterbacks to set themselves up for the success they are reaping now.
The process for both teams started in 2017. The 49ers were five years removed from Super Bowl XLVII when the organization decided to move on from Chip Kelly and Colin Kaepernick for obvious reasons. The 49ers also made a front office move, hiring Fox’s best analyst at the time, former player and Super Bowl winner John Lynch.
Lynch decided to go all in on Kyle Shanahan, son of multiple Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan, who just lost to the Patriots. After losing to New England and being a huge contributor in the 28-3 debacle, Shanahan wanted out of Atlanta and was willing to take his chances on a depleted roster in California.
Lynch also went all in on securing a quarterback, which he did, getting Jimmy Garoppolo in a straight up trade for a second-round pick. What a steal. Through the draft and free agency Lynch has built a roster that’s sole purpose is to maul the other team in the trenches. The offensive and defensive lines are clearly the strength of the 49ers, which is how Super Bowl winning teams are usually built.
As the 49ers began their journey, Kansas City was in the middle of its own when it team decided to cut ties with Alex Smith, who was a capable quarterback and won 11 games three of the five years he spent with the team. However Andy Reid had grown tired of Smith’s average arm talent and game managing style of play.
Reid wanted to take the top off a defense whenever his heart desired, but couldn’t do it with Smith running the ship. After pushing out another 11-win season, Reid decided to make the change at quarterback he thought was necessary and traded up to get Patrick Mahomes from Texas Tech.
Mahomes put up ridiculous numbers at Texas Tech, passing for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns in a little over two years. Anyone who watched Mahomes play on Saturdays couldn’t help but see the talent gushing out of the goofy-looking kid with the cannon arm. However even setting the NCAA single-game passing record with more than 700 yards wasn’t enough, and the Red Raiders rolled in mediocrity during his tenure. Reid saw something though and went all in on the kid, trading multiple first round picks.
The change in culture didn’t stop with Mahommes.
Now with a guy who could throw the ball as far as the field, Reid needed receivers who could go get it. Enter Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins to join Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, completing arguably the best receiving corps in football.
The 2018 season felt like it was Kansas City’s year, but a bad defense ended up costing the Chiefs a Super Bowl bid last year so it went out a revamped the defense this offseason and it has done wonders for the team. With Mahomes dislocating his knee halfway through the season, the defense stepped up and became one of the better units in football the second half of the year.
Although Mahomes is rolling and the defense is playing much better as of late, the 49ers are built to beat finesse teams like the Chiefs. While the Chiefs are a faster team, the 49ers are just as fast while also being stronger and more talented from the top to bottom of the roster.
Mahomes will be the best player on the field next Sunday, but his offensive line has struggled at times much like Andy Reid’s clock management in big games.
Either way, two of the best minds in football are going to go at it in what is sure to be an all-time instant classic.