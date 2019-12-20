The NFL is star-studded league that has many household names like Deshaun Watson, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and others who have supreme athletic talent everyday people on the street gush over in awe. One-handed catches and 360-degree touchdown passes are fun to see, but they don’t usually attribute to winning.
This past week on Monday Night Football, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees carved up a decent Indianapolis Colts defense that has been struggling in recent weeks.
Midway through the third quarter, Brees threw his 540th touchdown pass of his career and broke Peyton Manning’s all-time regular-season touchdown record. Brees didn’t stop there as he also set a single-game completion percentage record finishing the game with only one incompletion.
Brees was brilliant. He’s been doing this for nearly 20 years and that’s where I have a problem. The Saints celebrated during pregame their 2010 Super Bowl team that beat the Colts nine years ago. Nine years and Drew Brees hasn’t won anything and is barely a .500 quarterback since.
My issue isn’t Brees; my issue is guys not getting credit when it’s due.
The accomplishment is nothing to snarl at but we’ve seen this movie before and the Saints will make zero noise in the playoffs and have lucked out with Atlanta and Carolina quitting on their coaches.
In the 2018 NFL draft the Buffalo Bills took a chance on a country boy from California, selecting Josh Allen from the University of Wyoming with the seventh pick. Allen, who grew up on a cotton farm, was not highly recruited out of high school and was lucky to find himself at Reedley College, a junior college where an in-law was on staff. Allen’s natural arm strength made him instantly stand out and eventually he found himself transferring to Wyoming to be quarterback for the Cowboys.
While Josh was finding his footing and becoming a first-round prospect, the Bills were doing some work of their own behind the scenes. In 2017 the Bills hired Sean McDermott as their head coach, and he is another guy who isn’t getting a shred of credit. In 2017 in his first year at Buffalo, McDermott took the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.
Allen’s first year with the Bills was McDermott’s second and it didn’t go perfect, but it was by no means a disaster. The team finished 6-10 with their rookie quarterback and the future was looking promising. Fast forward a year and the Bills are now sitting 10-4 and just a game behind New England for first place in the AFC East.
They’ll face the Patriots this Sunday, and I’d say the Bills are above schedule. Maybe giving New England a taste of its own medicine is exactly what Josh Allen and the Bills need to do this weekend to finally get national recognition.
As the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield has gotten a lot of shine. You cannot watch a game without seeing a Mustache Mayfield commercial, but what has he won and why are his jersey sales the highest in football?
Mayfield currently has a top-five wide receiver and two top-five running backs and they can’t find a way to win, while Allen doesn’t have a receiver taller than 5-foot-10 and is handing the ball off to a nearly 40-year-old running back. Allen and the Bills have also proven themselves in primetime, something Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Baker struggle with.
The only quarterback that has less to work with than Josh Allen is Carson Wentz, but at least Wentz has tight ends.
Allen is next up. His throwing ability to go along with his physical abilities are impressive to say the least. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are going to have more jaw-dropping plays than Allen will. But Allen is a winner and his body will outlast the others because of his build.
If he gets some weapons, NFL beware.