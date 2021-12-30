At 8 years old, all I wanted in my life was a video game system.
I had a little GameBoy Color with one game on it, Doctor Mario, but despite my relentless pestering my parents hadn’t caved and bought me any of the most popular consoles of that day.
But Santa went beyond the authority of my mom and dad. If I asked him for one and behaved well enough, I’d get a system and there was nothing they could do about it.
Christmas morning came. Saint Nick sent me on a scavenger hunt for my final gift, he always did that for the biggest one he left me. Four clues later there it was, hidden in a file cabinet beside the freezer in my childhood basement — a Nintendo 64. Just like my friend Payton had.
Kris Kringle left me several games to go with it, of course, but none got more play over the years than Madden 2000.
John Madden, the namesake of football’s most popular video game, passed away at the age of 85 Tuesday. It’s a near-impossible task to think of someone who impacted more peoples’ respective journeys through America’s biggest sport.
I only knew Madden via the gaming series growing up. He was the one who made all my touchdown passes from Jeff Blake to Carl Pickens (quarterback and wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals in 1999) sound cool on his replay breakdowns.
My friends and I torched each other as Michael Vick on Madden 2004 and I won five consecutive Super Bowls with the Bengals on franchise mode in Madden 2010, the final game in which Madden himself provided in-game commentary.
That was 2009 — Madden titles are released the August prior to the year on the game — and it marked the conclusion of Madden’s real-life broadcasting career as well.
Countless millions heard Madden’s voice every Sunday for decades through that avenue. If he weren’t already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach he’d likely be in as a broadcaster. He was known for showy descriptions and extensive use of route drawings on replays, able to lay out the finest intricacies of one of the world’s most nuanced sports in a digestible way. This skill is shown in his 16 Sports Emmy Awards.
Madden made the elements of a football game beyond the plays entertaining too. Sideline reactions, fan antics, random happenings in the stadium all got fun analytical spins when he was in the booth.
He called games for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC, some of the biggest networks in American television. His voice was the one selected for primetime slots on Sunday or Monday night football.
Watching the way he broke down plays on those broadcasts and in those video games influenced me as a writer. His emphatic, conversational style made a great model for aspiring sports journalists, especially in the broadcasting field.
As a coach he landed in plenty of primetime slots too. He led the Oakland Raiders to a win in Super Bowl XI and posted a career record of 103-32-7 in 10 seasons there. He was the youngest head coach in NFL history at the time of his hiring.
Madden oversaw the Raiders’ renowned defensive backfield known as “The Soul Patrol” and came out on the losing end of perhaps the most famous play in football history, the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 AFC Championship game.
Whether as a coach, announcer or video game proponent and personality, if your life has been touched by football, it’s been touched by John Madden. The two are synonymous, inseparable. For 50 years, no one spread the game more.