LSU quarterback Joe Burrow stunned the college football world this season, going from an average quarterback at best to one of the top players in the entire country.
Burrow was nothing short of amazing, going undefeated with the hardest schedule in recent memory and finishing with the best statistical season any quarterback has had at the college level. With the success Burrow has had, it isn’t at all surprising he is being considered as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Being the top draft pick is one of the highest honors in sports. Whether it’s the NFL, NBA or NFL, being the first pick forever cements you into the fabric of that sport. Cincinnati is on the clock and has its eyes set on the native Ohio stud who set the football world on fire but does Burrow have his eyes set on them?
In 1983, Stanford’s John Elway was the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft and was considered the biggest prospect of his time — a can’t-miss player. Elway flipped the draft upside down when he made it known he would not play for the then-Baltimore Colts who had the worst record in the 1982 season and the first overall pick. A two-sport athlete, Elway threatened to play baseball instead, forcing the Colts’ hand to trade the pick to the Denver Broncos.
The rest is history.
In 2004, Eli Manning did the same thing to the San Diego Chargers and forced his way to New York for its ability to market him and the family better; this too worked out.
Manning and Elway are the only two players who have forced their way out of a team before even getting there and both men won two Super Bowls apiece.
Word around NFL circles has been spreading over recent weeks Burrow isn’t fully committed to the idea of going to Cincinnati.
Besides the Dallas Cowboys, the Bengals have been the definition of mediocre for 20 years but unlike the Cowboys, the Bengals don’t seem to care as much about winning as they do putting rear ends in seats and jerseys on backs.
Although Burrow isn’t as good as advertised and he shouldn’t even be the No. 1 pick, he does deserve better than the Bengals. He has tasted success at a high level and with that experience comes the desire to win again.
If Burrow had a 10-2 season and played in a regular bowl game, he would be more accepting of the idea of being a franchise quarterback but with a national championship under his belt, his expectations for himself are to win at the next level.
The tricky part for Burrow refusing to play for the Bengals is he doesn’t have the cache of a Manning or the alternative sport to fall back on like Elway. If he was to publicly decline Cincinnati of its opportunity to select him then it opens the door for critics to pick apart his game, making minor weaknesses become glaring red flags.
Personally I believe Burrow is a product of the system and the great players around him. That being said, Burrow is a fine player and would have produced at an even higher rate if he was still at Ohio State, but I don’t see Burrow carrying a team when the talent around him is lower than he’s used to.
Although the Bengals have a couple offensive weapons in Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd, the defense is horrendous, the offensive line is terrible and their best player, AJ Green, is a free agent and doesn’t seem to be interested in resigning.
More quarterbacks have been ruined in the NFL than have been developed. David Carr and Cam Newton are perfect examples of what happens to smart and talented quarterbacks if you don’t protect them.
However the situation pans out, Burrow seems like a great kid and will be a breath of fresh air for the league. I hope he proves me wrong and can lead a lesser team to peaks it hasn’t yet seen.