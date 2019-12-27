Dictionary.com describes a person who harbors resentment against someone because of that person’s rivalry, success or advantages as jealous. Macmillandictionary.com defines jealous as being unhappy because someone has something you would like or can’t do or something that you would like to do, or to feel angry or bitter because you do not have another person’s possessions or qualities. It’s roguish and raging.
I worked at the Akron Fire Department and at American Medical Response with a lieutenant who resisted the impulse — common among firefighters — to buy a house with a monstrous payment or splurge on a thirsty luxury vehicle. Instead, he squirreled his money away for years. He longed to open his own jewelry store.
When he told me his store was open, I decided to patronize it. During my shift at AMR, we cleared our call and I drove to his jewelry store. My partner was a female firefighter/paramedic from an adjoining county; we attended the same paramedic training center and graduated together, but we weren’t friends or friendly — even in a loosey-goosey Facebook way.
I hopped back into the ambulance and kept the gift boxed and bagged. Undaunted and undeterred by my nonverbal cue, she asked, “ What’s in the bag?”
I showed her my wife’s bracelet; it was gold and jewel-flecked.
“You ought to divorce her and marry me,” she blurted.
Her brazenness astounded me. She didn’t want to marry me, but her resentment flared because I bought my wife a gift she coveted.
By sweeping the New Jersey Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers accomplished three-peat — a feat accomplished only by the George Mikan-led Minneapolis Lakers, the Bill Russell-led Boston Celtics, and the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. They compiled a 12-3 Finals record during their three-peat. The Lakers were poised to challenge the Boston Celtics record — eight straight championships. The fans had just cause for their euphoria; they possessed megawatt players Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. In addition, Robert Horry, Ron Harper, Horace Grant and John Salley provided championship grit.
After all, the prodigious and prolific Bryant was only 24 and headed toward a seat in basketball’s pantheon. Furthermore, O’Neal was only 30 and Mack had trucked his way through the NBA. He earned three straight NBA Finals MVP awards, while averaging 35.6 points per game — an NBA Finals record for a center — 14.8 rebounds per game, and canning 59.3% of his shots.
Despite his team’s success, Bryant seethed and simmered because he was jealous of O’Neal’s plaudits and popularity. The chickens came home to roost as the Lakers lost the 2004 NBA Finals to an underwhelming Detroit Pistons team. In the series, Bryant hoisted 113 shots; some were horrendous. O’Neal made 10 more shots than Bryant, even though he attempted 29 fewer shots. Jealousy proved unbeatable, again.
“Who does she think she is?” grumbled the AMR employees. “She comes in here, taking all the hours.” They were criticizing a new paramedic. In my wife’s immortal words, “They were counting her money.” A feat, the jealous master.
When I went into the scheduling supervisor’s office, we exchanged pleasantries then he gave me the scheduling book.
“Take whatever hours you want,” he said.
One week I scheduled 64 hours at AMR — 24 hours were overtime. That thrilled the supervisor and made his scheduling job easier.
The employees spewed barbs about the new paramedic. Jealousy and envy coursed through their veins like blood; their reason faded away like steam from a coffee pot. Consider, they disdained her eagerness to work, refused to work extra shifts and begrudged her because she made more money.
Jealousy is as cruel as the grave.