An odd thing happened last week in the midst of all the sports stories detailing and lamenting how there are no sports stories to talk about. An actual, real-life event occurred that was timely and absolutely related to athletics.
Jalen Green, the No. 3 rated basketball prospect in the country, announced his long-awaited decision about where he would go to school. It was pretty common knowledge his choices had been narrowed to Auburn and Memphis (Tennessee).
In years past, a player of his caliber wouldn’t give the Loveliest Village a second look, but Bruce Pearl has dramatically upgraded the program’s profile. The Tigers already boast the No. 7 class in the country and have signed the highest-rated prospect in school history in Sharife Cooper. Cooper is the No. 19 player in the nation and No. 3 point guard.
Green would have turned a great class into a phenomenal class. Unfortunately, he did not choose Auburn, but he didn’t choose Memphis either. In a somewhat unprecedented move, he chose to sign with the NBA G League. It’s professional basketball’s equivalent of the minor leagues. Typically, players who don’t get drafted out of college in the first round enter the G League trying to earn their way onto an NBA roster.
It could be Green’s decision was heavily influenced by the ongoing pandemic. No one can really say for certain there’s going to be a college basketball season next year. It could also be possible it was purely based on monetary reasons.
Up until now, the G League offered to pay only around $125,000 a year. That’s certainly a lot of money to me but not anything compared to even the smallest of NBA salaries. It’s probably not even on par with tuition, books, room and board at a big-time college which would all be provided by scholarship.
It’s been reported Green was offered somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000. I seriously doubt I would have turned that down as an 18-year-old kid.
I have no problem with Green’s decision. I hope he has great success and turns out to be a superstar. I just wonder if this sets a precedent many will soon follow. For the sake of college basketball, I certainly hope not.
In 2005, the NBA instituted a new rule raising its eligibility age to 19 in the hopes of deterring high school players from jumping straight to the pros. The idea was meant to benefit the players, colleges and professional level but it hasn’t truly been beneficial to anyone. The rule needs to be eliminated. If a player desires to make a living in the NBA and is good enough to do so, he should have that right.
However, the college game needs to be protected as well. High school baseball players can sign to play Major League Baseball or sign a college scholarship that is basically a contract for three years.
I would love to see something similar with college basketball. The choice is left totally up to the player. They can commit to college for at least two years or go directly to the G-League, Europe or NBA. It’s their choice.
That is something that would truly be beneficial to everyone — including the fans.