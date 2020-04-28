Here are a few assorted thoughts from the NFL Draft.
Tua Tagovailoa is headed to the Miami Dolphins and the timing seems perfect. The Dolphins’ division is as up for grabs as it has been in several years with the departure of Tom Brady from the New England Patriots.
I doubt Miami can make so much as a pump fake towards the playoffs this season, but the team put together a fantastic draft this weekend and that is certainly priming for the years ahead.
What an awesome NFL Draft it was for former AHSAA players. Henry Ruggs III, (Lee-Montgomery) and Marlon Davidson (Greenville) were two headliners, but how about Anfernee Jennings from Dadeville?
Jennings overcame a gruesome injury in the semifinals of the 2018 College Football Playoffs and now heads to New England to play for the pros’ version of Nick Saban in Bill Belichek. This entire area should be proud of Jennings.
Is there anyone left who still thinks recruiting rankings don’t matter? Every first-round player taken except one was a five-, four- or three-star athlete in high school. The six five-stars really stand out as there are only somewhere between 20-30 five-star kids every recruiting class. That stat tells me the recruiting services are getting pretty good at predicting the players who will eventually be in the NFL.
While it was heart-warming to see Jalen Hurts be drafted in the second round, I had hoped his landing spot would be in Pittsburgh, not Philadelphia.
The Eagles have a young quarterback already and I am not sure Hurts will be able to truly win the job there. However, Hurts just feels like a quarterback Steeler fans would adore. He’s quiet, humble, hard-working and a winner. Regardless, here’s hoping he has a successful, long career.
I won’t forget all of the great things he did in Tuscaloosa even if he finished his collegiate time at Oklahoma.
One of the biggest winners in the draft was former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper. Because his Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma’s receiver CeeDee Lamb, it means Cooper, who just signed a monster contract, should have less double teams to run against.
I enjoyed this draft as much as any I have ever watched. Maybe I was just starved for sports of any kind, but I loved the whole set up.
Now let’s just hope we actually have a season.