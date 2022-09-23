Columnist

Andy is a regular columnist for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.

I like to think I'm a positive guy and can find a silver lining in most every dark cloud. It's only the third game of the year and there's still a lot of football left to be played. Auburn's embarrassing performance against Penn State on Saturday getting pushed around and run out of their own stadium 41-12 qualifies as inclement weather. However, after intently searching high and low for the slightest ray of sunshine, I am completely bereft of positivity. If you are kind enough to read my column and usually look for some reassurance within, this one is probably going to be a little disappointing. The truth can be unpleasant and difficult to take at times, but it will set you free. It would take an entire page to diagnose adequately and thoroughly everything that went wrong against the Nittany Lions.

Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.

Tags

Recommended for you