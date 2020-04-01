I’ve always loved sports.
Obviously, I love talking about them, but I used to absolutely love playing them as well. Rarely did a day ever go by when I didn’t shoot basketball, play Wiffle Ball or toss a football around.
From the time I could walk, I started playing soccer.
As I remember it, practically everybody I grew up with played when we were really young. That just seemed to be what you did from 5 to 10 years old. A lot of guys moved on to football and baseball and left soccer behind.
I played little league football and basketball as well, but I never stopped playing and loving soccer. There were a handful of us who all played together and against one another our entire childhood. We even played on a couple of travel teams during our teenage years.
There was no high school soccer in Alexander City at that time. Then one day I heard a rumor that BRHS was considering fielding a team. Sure enough, Benjamin Russell’s first soccer team was born in the spring of 1994.
Bobby Scroggins signed on to be the head coach with the assistance of Greg Blackmon. I look back at that team today and I see engineers, law enforcement, a pilot, a councilman, a district attorney and a lot of other good men I was proud to call teammates and friends.
We certainly weren’t the greatest Wildcat team to ever field the pitch, but we played hard and we had fun.
Blackmon, Jeremy Duerr, Chris Hogue and myself were the only four seniors. We had been playing together since we were kids. What am I saying? We were still kids.
Blackmon was our best player and leader at center halfback. Hogue led the defense at center fullback and I was the center forward. Duerr played goalie and ran his mouth the entire game. He turned getting underneath the opponent’s skin into an art form.
We had some casualties. Kris Gilliland blew out his knee before the season even started and Charles Lindsay suffered a broken ankle halfway through the year. I bruised my knee pretty bad during the second game and played hurt the rest of the year at probably 75%. Everybody got banged up, but we played on.
We inflicted some pain as well. We had an enforcer, whose anonymity I’ll protect, and he sent several opponents to the medical tent.
April 8, 1994 we traveled to Aniston to take on the Bulldogs. We had struggled out of the gate to a 1-4-1 record. Observing our competition during warmups, we noticed some fairly intimidating looking players. There were specifically two huge dudes who looked like they just stepped out of a Sports Illustrated issue.
Turns out, the football coach made some of his team’s play soccer to keep in shape during the offseason. It also turns out big muscles don’t always translate into good coordination.
We were the better team and it showed from the start. I got a nice pass early and put it in the net. We were up 1-0; that was easy.
Why not try it again? 2-0. 3-0. 4-0. 5-1.
I scored three goals and Gary had two. Then, late in the second half there’s a penalty kick. Gary lines up and rips a line drive right off the top crossbar coming back at him faster than it left. He is absolutely sick — he cannot believe he missed it!
We won the game and ended up going 5-7-1 that inaugural season. And that’s the story of the first ever hat trick in the history of BRHS soccer.