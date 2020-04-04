Everyone’s uneasy right now — on edge, unsure of the future, downright uncomfortable and plain ole scared.
Journalists avoid a word like “everyone” if at all possible because most of the time you can’t be all inclusive like that; there’s probably some who can’t be included in the group. But right now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, I truly believe everyone is feeling this way.
We’re living through a historic moment in the world and there isn’t a rulebook we can follow. We’re figuring it all out as we go.
That means everyone is being forced to adjust in some capacity whether it’s teachers determining how to best educate their kids remotely or “nonessential” businesses figuring out how to still operate without allowing people in their storefronts.
I think of my dad, a 65-year-old college professor who is learning to use an online teaching platform for the first time. He’s one of those old-school guys who just gets up in front of a white board and lectures, so this is a major learning curve.
I think of David McGhee, an Alexander City businessman who is figuring out how to operate his furniture store by offering curbside service and utilizing social media and word of mouth as an advertising platform.
I think of the newspaper owners across the country who have made the tough decision to cut back on print production to cut costs and instead amp up their digital presence. For many of them, digital is a new arena they’re unfamiliar with.
I think of sports editor Lizi Arbogast and sports writer Caleb Turrentine who are adjusting to a world without sports to cover. They’re having to get more creative than ever with their story ideas so they have something to write about during this time.
There are so many others in this world adjusting to this new normal, figuring out how to do things they’ve never done before and having to get uncomfortable in the process.
Our city government needs to hop aboard.
As of Friday at press time, the Alexander City City Council was set to meet in its usual council chambers Monday evening. Seating will be extremely limited as everyone must be 6 feet apart, including councilmembers. However, by the time a couple citizens join the city leaders it’s likely there will be more than 10 people in that room, which is something Gov. Kay Ivey and President Donald Trump are mandating against due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s specific protocol. Yes, work-related gatherings such as this are allowed, according to the mandate. But that doesn’t mean they should be.
The need to not gather is in fact so serious Ivey has issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. today.
The Outlook will not have a reporter at Monday’s meeting — something we’ve traditionally done for many years now — because we refuse to be part of the problem. We will not risk exposing ourselves to COVID-19 nor will we take the chance of being the means to exposure someone else. We will not partake in a gathering of 10 or more people. Work-related it may be but no matter job titles or responsibilities, it’s 10 or more people in single space — simple as that.
As an editorial staff, we have been advocating social distancing since this disease began to rock our state. We’ve stressed the importance of it to our readers day in and day out. We haven’t wavered thus far and won’t make an exception now or in the future. We’re doing what’s best for the community, ourselves and we’re setting an example.
As I write this, I’m on my third Friday of working from my guest bedroom turned makeshift office. You better believe I’d much rather be in my freshly-painted office with no cats laying on my keyboard. But I know I’m doing the right thing by protecting my compromised immune system and practicing social distancing to protect others.
I am glad the city will be either livestreaming the council meeting or providing a phone number for citizens to dial and listen that way.
However, the city should be setting an example by going completely virtual with this meeting. As a citizen, I am disappointed. Technology is difficult and can pose challenges. A virtual meeting would be outside the norm and hard to figure out.
But those are miniscule issues in comparison to the enormous problem a gathering of any sort can create during this pandemic. Going against the norm is a move the city should be more than willing to take. We elect our city leaders to represent us but in a crisis, they should be navigating us. Instead of acting as if everything is normal and waiting for things to get worse, our mayor should be being proactive.
Holding the council meeting virtually would show citizens this is serious. It would assure them our city wants to flatten the curve and is taking all means possible to prevent the spread.
Governmental processes are essential, but meeting in person during a pandemic when the law says you can meet virtually isn’t.
Our city needs to get uncomfortable and go against the grain. That’s what leaders do.
Santana Wood is managing editor of The Outlook. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com.