The first NFL action of 2020 did not disappoint.
The Wild Card Round of the playoffs started Saturday with a huge upset in many people’s eyes with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots getting knocked out of the first round by the Tennessee Titans. This was only the second time in the Brady era the Patriots have lost in the Wild Card Round, the last being over a decade ago in 2009.
In the loss Brady didn’t look like the six-time Super Bowl champion, but that was hardly his fault. Throughout the season the Patriots offensive line has been banged up, while the receivers for Brady had the most drops in the NFL. The lack of protection and playmakers on the offensive side of the ball were the overall demise of the Patriots this season.
Many have speculated and even accepted the fact Brady’s run in New England is over but that’s hardly the case. Brady will be back.
Right idea, wrong quarterback.
Brady was not the reason his team lost. However Drew Brees is the reason the New Orleans Saints are not moving on from the Wild Card Round. Brees was ineffective for the Saints on Sunday’s noon game. Two key turnovers trying to show up his backup quarterback cost New Orleans playoff run and Brees’ career short.
Drew has had quite the journey. He’s a Super Bowl champion and has stolen just about every passing record Peyton Manning and Brett Favre held, but his arm strength is no longer there. Brees is the king of throwing screen passes to his running backs and 15-yard crossing routes to Michael Thomas, but Brees’ arm strength has diminished drastically as he has proven on several occasions this season he cannot throw a football more than 40 yards. Brees is an all-time great so the reality check is as painful to the fans as it is for Brees himself.
The Saints had quite the year, going 13-3 and made strides as an overall team, proving they have one of the best and deepest rosters in the sport. However, the Saints went 5-0 with backup Teddy Bridgewater when Brees suffered a shoulder injury Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams that kept him out several weeks.
Bridgewater was sensational and didn’t skip a beat. In fact the offense had much more big play potential with Bridgewater running the show and Taysom Hill being a new breed of gadget quarterback.
New Orleans has a problem but it’s the best problem any team can have: deciding which of the three quarterbacks gives them the best chance going forward. Brees is done and even though he would make the far less mistakes than the other two, he literally can’t push the ball down the field in a Sean Payton offense that wants to take chances deep.
Payton and the fan base seem to be all in on Hill for his big plays and ability to run the football. However his style of play doesn’t work long term and could either put him in harm’s way too frequently or hold him back by making him play more conservative which would make him overthink and cause turnovers.
The real answer long-term is Bridgewater. He was the answer and future of the Minnesota Vikings until he had one of the worst noncontact injuries in football history. Although Bridgewater isn’t going to wow people with arm talent and speed, he’s one of the best game managers in football and with a talented roster the Saints should just look for someone make good decisions and not lose them games.
Payton has a decision to make with all three set to become free agents.