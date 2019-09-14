Word on the street is cigarettes are the old-timey way to smoke. Now you’re not “cool” unless you vape.
And it’s a growing problem we need to do something about.
When I was in school, some kids smoked cigarettes but it was for the cool factor. Most of the kids weren’t addicted; they just smoked cigarettes in front of their friends then forgot it was even a habit when they were at home.
Times have changed drastically.
There are JUULs (popular e-cigarette brand) and other vaping devices kids don’t ever put down — and they’re addicted.
And unfortunately laws don’t stop kids from vaping. A person must be 19 years old to purchase an e-cigarette but that doesn’t stop kids from getting their hands on one. These devices are everywhere so it’s relatively easy for teens to access them. Plus they will always find a way and there’s always a loophole somewhere. They get them from other kids and I’m sure there is at least one kid out there making a whole profitable business out of it.
Kids are addicted to not only the nicotine but the community vaping has created. It’s become the thing to do. It’s created a sense of normalcy that didn’t surround smoking in teens before the e-cigarette existed.
Kids feel pressure to participate even more than we did when we were younger because now it’s more exciting. It’s not a smelly, intimidating tobacco stick; it’s a sleek device that makes smoking taste like eating candy. When we were kids, a lot of us may have been turned off because once we took a puff, we realized it was actually disgusting. Now it’s easy for a teen to become hooked because it tastes good.
A recent national study shows 74% of teens reported they obtained a JUUL from a physical store or retail outlet while 52% acquired a JUUL from a social source, such as a friend or family member. Six percent of teens bought a JUUL off the internet.
“The ease with which pre-teens and teens are obtaining these products is very concerning,” said Adrienne Duke, who is a family and child development specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. “Minors are easily able to purchase e-cigarettes from the internet. That’s because many internet e-cigarette vendors do not use age-verification measures.
“Some teens borrow vaping devices if they don’t own one themselves and haven’t been able to purchase them because of age restrictions.”
Findings from the Center of Disease Control show Alabama has the 14th highest usage rates in the country.
That’s high.
Our kids are in danger here. The CDC identified 450 possible cases of a lung disease — all linked to vaping. Alabama was not mentioned among the 33 states in the report but Duke said it’s only a matter of time — probably the next report — before it is.
E-cigarettes are battery operated and work by heating a cartridge containing liquid nicotine and other chemicals into a vapor. If you really think about the process of it all, it’s scary. It is absolutely not safe.
A BMJ Journals study shows there were more than 2,000 cases of e-cigarette explosions and burn injuries that sent users to emergency rooms in 2018. One 17-year-old from Nevada ended up with a shattered jaw and displaced teeth after an e-cigarette exploded in his face, according to CNN.
It is going to be hard to dissolve this culture our teens have created but we can do our part to at least try and stop it.
Parents and school faculty members need to No. 1 be more educated on the matter. There are vaping devices that look like watches, flash drives or pens — purposely disguised to deceive adults. If an adult isn’t aware of what to look for, it can be easy to miss.
Secondly, adults need to be stricter. When kids are caught with these devices, they must be punished accordingly. Backpacks, purses, pockets and cars need to be searched but I think the best punishment is educating our teens on the dangers of vaping. Show them the news stories and the hundreds of cases of lung disease in kids just like them. Illustrate the picture of what could happen to them if they keep up with this habit.
Let them think for themselves and decide if it’s really worth it. If they want to be adults and smoke, they should be faced with the realities adults are faced with. They should have to understand the consequences and decide if they’re worth facing. Our kids need to know these stories about kids just like them being rushed into emergency surgeries and having lasting damage after what seems like — to them — a harmless hit of an e-cigarette.
It’s our job to make them understand it’s not harmless. If they truly understand the dangers, it might make a difference. It’s our duty to make them realize it’s not so cool after all.