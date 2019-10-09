We have a new preacher at Eagle Creek Baptist Church here on the outskirts of Dadeville, but before I get into that I have to just throw it out there: We don’t always go to church, but when we do, we go to Eagle Creek.
Abby is about to be 2 and she hasn’t slept worth a toot in so long, so our nights are long and our mornings start at varying times hence the reason we are always tired. I know. I know. Welcome to parenthood.
Anywho, Lucy went last week while I was out of town so I made sure we all went this week. Besides, Ms. Peggy and Ms. Lorene give the best hugs and are always so happy to see us.
The great Tim Thompson retired earlier this year, so the search was on for a new preacher. Tim and I were supposed to have lunch last week but we had to reschedule it. Hopefully we can make that happen soon. Since Tim retired, there have been several guest pastors, including Bro. Jeremy, the interim pastor who finished up a four-week run just this past week.
Many of the men and women of the church — not us — have been getting the parsonage ready for the new pastor. The folks at church call it a pastorium, but I’ve always called them parsonages. Either way, it’s the house next to the church where the preacher and family reside. They’ve done an incredible job. I know there were many hands involved, but it seems as if Randy and Vicky were there every time we passed by. Eat your heart out, Chip and Jo.
The new pastor, Bro. Taylor, is a young guy. I think I’m old enough to be his dad. His wife appears to be even younger. I’ve never had a younger preacher, but I’m good with that. It just means that I’m blessed to still be here.
After Jeremy’s final service, we had a church potluck. If you’re reading this in Opelika, Auburn, Dadeville, Alex City, Eclectic, Tallassee, Wetumpka, LaFayette, Slapout or similar communities, and you’ve attended a small country church, then you know what that means: Fried chicken, deviled eggs and pear salad.
I mean, it’s just not a country church in Alabama without pear salad. I think I’m going to start making it one day. The tradition must live on. We even had locally grown pears from church members Paul and Debbie. Talk about good stuff.
Monday night was the night for the arrival of Bro. Taylor and his family. Originally from Talladega — if you want to be right, pronounce it “Talla-digga” — he’s been serving as a youth pastor in Indiana for several years. Several members from his Northern church family helped him with his move, while his new church family patiently awaited his arrival. I believe half the church was there. It was so much fun and so exciting.
Before the trucks and trailers arrived, we all just sat around talking, enjoying each other’s company. Mr. Lee let us ride his Mule — that’s with a capital M — for a little while, because, well, that’s what Abby wanted to do. She loves riding on “tractors” as she calls them or Maw Maw and Paw Paw’s “doff tart.”
Later, she kept Ms. Peggy busy. At 85 years old, she kept up with the almost 2-year-old step for step. I was impressed.
When the trucks arrived, Mimi and others took the little ones, including the pastor’s 15-month-old son, to the church nursery, while others got the food ready. It was a small supper — no pear salad — but plenty for us to fill our bellies: Chicken Salad Chick, Guthrie’s chicken fingers and Ms. Deloris’ four-layered chocolate dessert thing. I don’t know what to call it other than delicious. We brought a lot of it home and Lucy polished it off in record time. I’m going to get in trouble for that, but it had to be said.
We got the trailers unloaded in record time. I reckon it was around 8 p.m. I’ve never seen furniture and boxes get moved so efficiently. It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we come together for a common goal— a goal for good.
We went back to church on Wednesday night for Taylor’s first message. It was short and sweet and more of a get-to-know him kind of thing. We were happy to be there. I asked him if they ever had pear salad at his church in Indiana. They had not. I told him he would not have that problem at Eagle Creek. Wednesday was also Ms. Lorene’s birthday, so we got to give her a big birthday hug.
The church folks worked really hard to get Bro. Taylor and his family settled and were blessed with a brief but glorious rain shower while we were inside the church. It was a gift from God. Mama said it was 5/18”. We’ll take it. That’s not much but it’s 5/18” of an inch more that we’ve had in two months. We all have gardens up here, you know.
Lucy stayed for choir practice. Abby played with the other kids. I just stood in the door of the church smiling. Nothing like the smell of rain. We’ll be back Sunday for Taylor’s first full sermon. I think it’s going to be a special day. There is a potluck planned, too. In fact, Paul and Debbie have already picked and peeled the pears, so I know it’s going to be a special day.