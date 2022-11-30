Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news talk show Rightside Radio.
Some folks say, “the devil is in the details”. Not me. I believe that God is in the details. Details are what makes the big picture come together. Details are what makes bad get better and good become great. That sounds like a Godlier approach in my view.
Being detail oriented can be a personality trait, but it can also be a learned behavior. For me, I know that the mentors in my life intentionally taught me to care about details.
My first real paycheck came when I was 16 years old working for Chick-Fil-A in what used to be called Parkway City Mall in Huntsville. It was an education about the working of commerce in action, but it was also an education in paying attention to details. You might think that the preparation of a chicken sandwich only has so many things to think about. Not so — it’s all about the details.
Trying to be a good employee at a fast-food joint was a lot for a 16-year-old learning the world. But it taught me details that are still carried forward today.
Details truly matter. How about your favorite restaurant? Was it just the food? Or was there a combination of service, atmosphere and quality food. What about architecture? Is it just that a building is dried in and can support people being in it? Or is a beautiful building a combination of strong architecture, construction quality, and refined elements that create something more than just a building?
Then of course there’s politics. We’ve just finished the midterms and that cake is baked. But now, we actually see whether or not they live up to the hype. Do the actions, the history, the past achievements, and life experiences really add up to match the glossy mailout that came into your mailbox?
The hope of every candidate for any office is that you won’t look too closely. Everyone has that moment that they don’t want to have to explain, or that less than flattering photo. Unless the dirt is verifiable and truly egregious the real kicker will be looking at policy positions.
Voters have to recognize the importance of voting on policy as much as personality, and the classic example of why I say that is currently sitting in the oval office.
It’s all about the details, and the 2024 election will matter more than any we’ve seen in decades. If conservatives don’t find, support, promote, and vote for their candidates based on policy, not personality, but policy, then the 2024 Presidential election is going to mean more of what we’ve been lamenting in the aftermath of this year’s midterms.
It’s all about the details.
