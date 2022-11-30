Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news talk show Rightside Radio.

Some folks say, “the devil is in the details”. Not me. I believe that God is in the details. Details are what makes the big picture come together. Details are what makes bad get better and good become great. That sounds like a Godlier approach in my view. 

Tags

Recommended for you