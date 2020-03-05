The Auburn Tigers played hard but came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena over the weekend, 73-66.
I bring up the streak of futility Auburn football has against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, every other year. The Tigers haven’t won there since 1999. That unfortunate streak represents 10 losses.
Ha — that’s nothing!
The Auburn basketball team hasn’t won in Lexington, Kentucky, since 1988 and that truly unfortunate streak makes for 18 losses in a row. Bruce Pearl has built the Auburn program into something special and been able to rival the mighty Wildcats but has yet to solve Rupp Arena. Of course, not many in the SEC or even the country have much success in that building.
If Pearl remains Auburn’s coach for years to come, it will happen eventually.
Despite the loss, Auburn still has a very impressive record of 24-5 overall and 11-5 in the SEC. There are only two games remaining in the regular season. The Tigers had Texas A&M (14-14; 8-8) at home Wednesday night and finish things up on the road against Tennessee (16-13; 8-8) on Saturday.
Auburn is a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, but every game won or lost from here on out will affect its seeding one way or the other.
The Tigers have won 19 straight games in Auburn Arena. It would be a shame to break that streak against the Aggies. They have been playing much better as of late but are still a .500 team.
Ending the regular season with a punctuation mark in Knoxville, Tennessee, is another story. The Tigers have owned the Volunteers lately winning the last four matchups, but Auburn simply doesn’t play well on the road. The Tigers are 2-5 this season visiting SEC competition. That includes road losses to two of the worst teams in the league — Georgia and Missouri.
It would be great to see the Tigers finish the season with two wins, but they need only one to guarantee a spot among the top four seeds in the SEC Tournament.
Why is that important? The top four seeds get a bye in the conference tournament. It’s been a long season and even the most well-conditioned athletes need rest to get their legs back under them. Obviously, it’s also a lot easier to win the title playing three games instead of four.
Auburn was a No. 5 seed last year and shot their way to the tournament title, but the Tigers don’t have the same kind of firepower this year. I’m not saying they can’t make a run but they need the most advantageous route.
The same goes for the NCAA Tournament. Theoretically, the higher the seed the better the draw.
The Tigers would be looking at a No. 4 seed in the big tournament if things ended today. I think that would be a great starting point and give them an opportunity to make the Sweet 16. Quite honestly, anything past that would be gravy.
Then again, it’s a pretty crazy year in college basketball. There is no dominant team everyone is chasing. There are a handful of really good teams, but practically anyone can beat anyone this year. That’s good news and bad news for every team in the bracket.
One thing is for sure: It should make for an incredibly exciting tournament with plenty of upsets and buzzer beaters.