It turned out to be a pretty incredible weekend in the Loveliest Village on the Plains.
College GameDay was on campus putting the spotlight on Auburn men’s basketball like never before and the Tigers rose to the occasion by defeating Kentucky, 75-66.
Auburn Arena aka The Jungle only enhanced its growing reputation as one of the best atmospheres in the entire country and Auburn moved up the rankings to No. 11 in the Associated Press Poll. Bruce
Pearl has turned a perennial loser that was entrenched as the doormat of the SEC into a Top 25 program in less than six years. What could he accomplish in the next six years?
The Tigers may very well sign the best recruiting class in school history this year. It’s only a matter of time before a street, a court or a building has Pearl’s name on it.
Super Bowl lives up to billing
I thought Super Bowl LIV was very entertaining and certainly much better than last year’s snooze fest when the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 13-3.
It’s uncommon to see a reversal of fortune like the San Francisco 49ers’ fourth quarter in any game, much less during the Super Bowl. I thought the game was over when Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of the evening with the Kansas City Chiefs down 10 points. Kansas City faced a third-and-15 with only 7:13 left in the fourth quarter.
Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for 44 yards then 21 unanswered points later the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.
That was the kind of throw that will become legendary. Dynasties rise and fall in the NFL very quickly (unless it’s the Patriots), but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Chiefs and the 49ers in the big game again very soon.
High expectations surround Tiger softball
Softball season has arrived and Auburn will play their first tournament this weekend down in Clearwater, Florida.
This is the third year in the tenure of coach Mickey Dean and the program seems to be back on solid footing. His first two years weren’t bad. Both ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
However, he inherited a fractured team and everyone wasn’t always on the same page. This year’s squad will have several new faces in the starting lineup, but Dean has recruited extremely well.
How quickly the younger players adapt to the college game will determine the outcome of the season.
Auburn opens at No. 23 in the Coaches Poll which is great. The problem is there are eight SEC teams ahead of the Tigers. That’s just life in the Southeastern Conference.
Signing Day isn’t quite what it used to be
The first Wednesday in February marks National Signing Day Part 2.
This used to be a day filled with excitement and anticipation like Christmas for football junkies. Now, due to the early signing period in December, it’s merely an afterthought and just another day.
To be perfectly honest, recruiting is my least favorite thing about what I do, so I’m OK with it.
Auburn signed 23 players in the early signing period and have two commitments that will sign Wednesday. There could be one or two other signings but very little fanfare.
It will be another Top 10 class for Gus Malzahn. He has consistently brought in premier talent on paper, but has produced only inconsistent results.