“Mr. Bird, why are you listening to Christmas music?”
This query came back in October, one afternoon at Southside Middle School as I was straightening the chairs in the band room. iTunes was running through the classroom speakers to keep me company.
“This isn’t Christmas music,” I said to the young lady.
“It suresoundslike Christmas music,” the student replied. “Like HOME ALONE or something.”
I couldn’t understand what she was talking about. I mean, it was Frank Sinatra, for goodness’ sake.
The Chairman of the Board was singing one of his best, “All The Way”. As the students passed through on their way to the buses for their after school ride home, I was raising the roof with Ol’ Blue Eyes.
After that day, I have wondered why that music sounded like Christmas to the girl.
In the weeks since, as radio stations have constantly played holiday tunes, I’ve attempted to find common threads. I’ve determined four ideas to explain the student’s comments.
To today’s young people, accustomed to Auto Tune software on all their favorite pop songs, hearing an unadorned singing voice is nearly a foreign concept.
Hearing a real, live orchestra in the arrangements is also a radical departure from many of today’s radio hits.
The laid-back, swinging vibe of many 1950s and 1960s Christmas LPs, many of which form the foundation of the modern-day “classics” heard on Muzak and adult contemporary radio, was in vogue at the time of the original releases.
Finally, younger ears simply aren’t used to hearing the contour of melody. A lot of contemporary music is rhythm-based rather than melody-based, so you can dance to it – but it’s mighty difficult to sing along.
As we enter into the Christmas holiday break, may we also find the time to sing and listen to the joyous music of the past.
And, despite what sometimes seems like a world that is coming apart, we celebrate the birthday of someone who was so important, we started counting the years Anno Domini – in the Year of our Lord. In war-torn places on the globe; the mean streets of cities and towns across America where police and citizens have lost faith in one another; or even in places where God’s name is only called out in profanity …everyonewill pause on December 25 to remember the Reason for the Season. It’s even built into the name of the holy day: Christ Mass.
