Have you been watching the January 6hearings or are you scared of the truth? Fox News and Newsmax are scared because they have been caught in lies for money… lots of your money. They are putting anything else on their shows but the truth. Hmmm, makes you think, doesn’t it, or not.
Republicans are coming forth to testify and telling the truth along with video evidence. Yes, facts folks. Each week is a new revelation in the truth. Republicans use the excuse…we wouldn’t have told the truth except that we were subpoenaed. Maybe they won’t be attacked by MAGA folks then. However, now that there is a tip line out there, many are coming forth after watching the truth on TV.
Why don’t people watch TV or the newspapers report about this radical group of people (Republicans that call themselves MAGA) that are trying to destroy Democracy? Are there that many in this area? Yes, I suppose there are about 70 percent Republicans in this state but are they as radical as the group that helped Trump illegally storm the Capitol? Or do we have some of them here too and the newspapers are scared to cover the hearings? WSFA is covering it.
Trump knew the insurrection was illegal and let them destroy many items of our house (the Capitol) and desecrate it. He was not concerned about his own vice president, Mike Pence, and was willing to let them hang him. He was told numerous times what he was doing was illegal, yet he didn’t want to lose so he went forth and many of his cult followers are in jail now. Is he? Nope, he isn’t yet. I wonder how they feel while in jail or under probation while he sits around in his expensive house doing whatever he wants.
Have you ever had a child or watched a child not get his/her way and screamed and shouted in front of everyone till either someone gives in or they get a spanking? I have, and the parent that didn’t punish that child lost my respect. Discipline is not something Trump has and he acts like the child that is throwing a tantrum because he lost and cannot handle the truth. But, you, the voters, are paying for his childishness. He is even ripping you off if you donated money to him. He is spending it and not on the campaigns…that truth is coming out in the hearings as well. I didn’t realize how bad it was until I listened to republicans talk about this issue…and yes, republicans speaking! He is a spoiled child and Republicans are paying for this brat to get his way and MAGA folks are allowing him to do what he wants. What he did was illegal, folks.
Is truth gone now with Republicans or are they so scared to speak up because of the 10 percent of them that are so radical that they will threaten people and perhaps even kill them for speaking the truth? Only a few have had the courage to speak out. Many of those have been attacked from crazies on the far-right. You may not like liberal ideas but we need to get back to sanity. And if liberals do this, I would criticize them as well.
Truth is so important and especially now with democracy at stake. Watch something other than Fox and Friends or Newsmax. Look for the truth. Watch the hearings.