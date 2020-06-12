Whether it’s been obvious or not, I haven’t unveiled my list of greatest games attended in any particular order. I’m sure I could come up with some definitive scale if I had to, but all eight games I’ve talked about so far are incredibly special in their own right.
That being said, the last two games on my list have been purposely held for the final two weeks for a reason. They are, without a doubt, the two best games I have ever attended and it’s not even close.
I remember a lot of fiercely contested Iron Bowl’s in the 1980s between two very evenly matched teams. For the next 20 years, it seemed like one team was almost always considerably better than the other. A lot of the games were close, but there just weren’t a lot of national implications.
Alabama had everything riding on the 2009 game and Auburn had everything riding on the 2010 game, but we’d never seen a matchup when both teams had everything on the line.
Then, 2013 gave us the mother of all Iron Bowls.
No. 1 Alabama brought its high-powered offense, great defense and undefeated record into Jordan-Hare Stadium to face No. 4 Auburn with its one loss and phenomenal rushing attack. The winner would go to Atlanta to play for the SEC Championship and have a great opportunity to play for the national championship.
The Tigers and the Tide both had bye weeks leading up to the grudge match of the century. This game was hyped beyond belief and ticket prices went sky high.
Auburn’s previous game against Georgia two weeks earlier that ended in miraculous fashion only added to the mystique. People were already beginning to call Auburn a team of destiny. Some national analysts were convinced the Tigers were charmed — if they only knew.
It really was a terrific game that had so many individual moments that could have turned it one way or another.
The Tide drove down the field on the first drive and missed a field goal. Tre Mason fumbled early in the second quarter immediately after Alabama scored to tie the game, 7-7. The Tide cashed in on his mistake and scored again to make it, 21-7, with only a few minutes to play in the half.
I’ll admit I was getting very concerned, but Nick Marshall calmly drove the Tigers right down the field and found the end zone. I’m convinced that drive saved the game. How often have you heard someone say they needed to score before the half because they get the ball to start the second half?
I usually say that and my team goes three and out.
But not this time.
Auburn brought the momentum out of the locker room and took the opening drive 69 yards for a touchdown. Alabama drove from its own 1-yard line to the Auburn 11 — only to miss another field goal to start the fourth quarter. That was a killer.
Of course, Alabama scored in one play the next time it was on its own goal line. There was a fourth-down stop, a blocked field goal and a run-pass option that no one will ever forget all in the fourth quarter.
Then, the most incredible, unbelievable, improbable, fantastic, stupendous, astounding play in college football history unfolded. I know what happened. You know what happened. The entire world knows what happened and it will be replayed until time is no more.
I can’t add anything to it that hasn’t already been said, other than, I wept.