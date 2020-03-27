In the midst of all this coronavirus craziness, we received some good news. Our granddaughter is going to have a daughter. Yep, I’m going to be a great grandpa in August. I know that’s hard for you to believe a young man such as me could possibly be a great grandfather, but it’s true. They’ve done all the tests and found out what the sex of the child is and are beside themselves with joy. They even had a big party prior to the shutdown to announce their new daughter. I guess my invitation got lost in the mail.
My wife is tickled pink and has been on the internet looking at baby clothes, toys and college scholarships. She insisted they send her a copy of the ultrasound so she could see the baby. When I opened that file I couldn’t tell heads or tails about it. It looked a lot like an alien to me and I was ready to call my granddaughter and warn her. However, my wife looked at it like it was the child’s senior portrait. She has studied that ultrasound for hours telling me all about who she favors. She has decided the baby favors me so I looked the picture over again. If that fetus and I look alike then I need to go see my doctor right away!
So, now we are in expectation mode and ready for this new addition. No matter we still have five months to go, I’ve had to get the suitcases out of the attic and so my Sweetie can start packing. She is sure she will be needed to instruct everyone about how to deliver the baby, care for it and what to feed it. She believes the parents are way too young to understand all the subties of child rearing and she is more than willing to help out.
She is already calling my poor granddaughter on a regular basis to explain pregnancy, how to take care of herself and what to expect. My granddaughter is 30 years old with a master’s degree, but to her grandmother she is still just a little girl who needs adult supervision. As for me, I just fetch suitcases and keep out of it.
I asked my son what he thinks about becoming a grandfather and he is thrilled. I reminded him he raised two daughters and they cost him a fortune and now this prissy little girl is on the way with her hand already out. I guess he hadn’t thought of it that way because he just moaned a few times and the line went dead. Bless his heart he will be working until he is 80 to take care of all those women in his life. Even his dog is a female, so he is toast.
God does amazing things, doesn’t He? Right here in the middle of a worldwide pandemic with people dying of this nasty disease, He is sending life. That is a good analogy of this entire world. It is caught in the pandemic of sin that destroys lives and brings death. Yet, He sent His Son to be the Great Physician to heal us of this terrible disease of sin. In this time of quarantines and shutdowns we have time to reflect upon His goodness and love, even in the midst of death. God has us in the palm of His hand and we are safe for eternity. That is a reassuring fact in all this madness of death.
I’ve looked that ultrasound picture over a couple of more times and I still believe I need to call my granddaughter and warn her about this little alien. Then again in five months I’ll get to hold the prettiest little princess in the world who looks just like her great grandfather.
Dr. Gerald Hallmark is a retired minister living in Alexander City. His column appears here each Friday.