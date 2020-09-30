So in this time of debate and discourse within our country, I want to bring something new to the fore. Something that — more than a SCOTUS appointment and possible left-leaning pout fest — is more important to the everyday American.
It’s one of the most important parts of the day. The most important, if you ask healthcare professionals, dieticians and pretty much every Southern granma from the tip of sandy South Beach to the dirty grounds of Rocky Top, from the Garden of Good and Evil to the Galveston Bay.
I can hear my parents reading this — and well pretty much all 11 of you that do read my stuff on the weekly — saying get on with it. What are you talking about that’s more important than choosing the driver of the highway we are all headed down?
I’m talking about breakfast. Be it continental in a motel or English in a pub at 9 in the morning, breakfast is one facet of society that unites everyone.
But this is not going to be another one of those, “hey the fat guy’s hungry at 2 a.m., so he’s writing about food.”
Let’s talk about breakfast … more importantly I want to Make Breakfast Great Again.
I think the hat would be white with a bright yellow button on the top (you know an egg). Nobody is offended by eggs, bacon, hash browns or an 8-ounce steak cooked mid-rare.
Acclaimed chef Anthony Bourdain posited: “What nicer thing can you do for somebody than make them breakfast?”
Breakfast brings folks together. It’s a shared common meal.
And that’s really what this world is lacking right now. There is such a rush to be right, to be first, to talk longest and loudest that no one is having conversations anymore. It’s all hot takes over poorly written or slanted headlines; reactions to soundbites on talk radio or television news choosing to take a sensationalistic approach to draw readers in with their “find out at 10” mentality.
Think about the old guys at the coffee shop; they solve the world’s problems over biscuits and coffee. And it’s not just in Tallassee; it’s Wetumpka and Eclectic and Alex City and New Site and Huntsville and Mobile. All different backgrounds and life experiences, yet they all find time in their day to sit down and talk. Cure for cancer, they’ve found it. Who shot Kennedy, they know a guy that knows a guy that was there in Dallas. What happened in that room with Hamilton, Jefferson and Madison … one guy’s great, great grandad handled the menu, the venue and arranged the seating.
Think about the breakfast table in terms of family. I was blessed with two amazing grannies in my life that valued the importance of a good breakfast. My MommaBea that lived on Willow Street had one cast-iron skillet that fried ham, sausage, eggs and biscuits, and was never washed and her husband lived to be in his late 80s with that diet. My nana (pronounced using the by Gawd Southern accent as NayNay) always had a pot of coffee, some scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy and some sort of protein be it hamburger patties, sausage links, hot links or hot dogs.
Let me throw this little caveat into the conversation: At no time will I ever consider a hot dog a breakfast accessory and will judge harshly and unabashedly those of you that do.
A hot dog is nothing but ground lips, chins and the shins of some guy named Leon who got too close to the mixer ground up and encased in … something.
It’s gross. It’s tantamount to the men that wear sweatpants in public.
It’s unnatural and should only be served to inmates on death row and Notre Dame fans since they have nothing left to live for.
So what makes the perfect breakfast plate? And this is where the great debate can be raised. Some say coffee and a boiled egg. Others go the cereal (hot or cold) route with fruit. Some choose to forgo having it as a first meal and elect to go the whole hog with breakfast for dinner.
For me, the perfect breakfast plate is found at the Houses of the Huddle with a nice steak, some runny eggs, hash browns cooked crispy with double mushrooms and jalapenos.
Author Lewis Carroll famously said: “Sometimes I believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
And he went on to write “Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland.” The part about the Jabberwocky must have been when the chef put sugar in the grits. That’ll put anyone in a bad mood. As we all know sugar has its place on the breakfast table — in the pancakes, the waffles and the French toast, not in the grits.
That’s right up there with hot dogs for breakfast, tantamount to Communism, Despotism and believing the Big 10 is a viable football conference. Also, things that have no place in a civilized society.
What your plate looks like doesn’t matter.
Taking a moment to have that meal to let those few minutes allow for that pause to listen to the people around and to breed conversations.
The more conversations we have, the more dialogues we have as families and friends and then as enemies looking for a common ground, the better we will be for it.
Who knows, a shared plate of sausage links, biscuits and some fig preserves may actually stave off the impending Purge for another few years.
It’s that simple.