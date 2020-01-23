This impeachment idiocy and obsession that has consumed so many of the representatives of our country will certainly eventually take its toll on the mindset of the masses if it does not come to an end before long. Not since the communist witch-hunting days of Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s has there been such a vendetta of vindictiveness going on in our halls of government. And there are several people walking those halls with pomp and circumstance who need to be asked the same questions the attorney Joseph N. Welch asked McCarthy at that time: “Have you no shame, sir? Have you no shame? At long last, have you no sense of decency?”
The long march from the House to the Senate, with the sacred documents of the dastardly deed being held out at reverential arms length, in a posturing parade of pomp, the cutesy signing ceremony with the personalized “Pelosi” pens and the smirkyness on the faces of those present began to bring scenes of the Spanish inquisition, with all its evils, to mind.
In the face of the very long list of good things happening for our country and its people, this entire scenario seems absurd. How could the House of Representatives spend three years putting these suspect accusations into a formal document when there are so many real national needs to be seen to? If the people of a democracy get the government they deserve, we must have been some very bad people for some length of time.
Another question that should come to mind is who are the people who place such vicious representatives into office? What is the moral structure of the folks who would be satisfied to have these vindictive people representing them? The old adage in order for evil to triumph it is only necessary for good people to do nothing certainly applies in a representative government.
No other government on this planet has achieved as much as the one we sort of somewhat still have. We have certainly made some mistakes as a nation. But we have attempted to correct most of them. It will be a sad legacy to be a part of the generation which, through a lack of the interest needed to perpetuate this type of government, we allow this nation, born of the people, by the people and for the people, to slip into the hands of special interests and the military-industrial complex.
Let’s hope a revival of the personal involvement required to maintain our superior form of government will emerge across our land and the representatives of the people of this nation will again become sensitive to the citizens they represent. Let’s also hope this movement begins with our state primaries in March.
We can all begin by finding a place of service in our local communities. Educate yourself, help educate others, vote and urge others to vote.
